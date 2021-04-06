Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 2:05 p.m., a 30-year-old Houtzdale woman reported an incident of indecent assault which occurred approximately 14 years ago. Over the course of several months, a suspect repeatedly exposed himself to her, showed her pornographic videos, and committed lewd acts in front of her.
———
On Saturday at 7:15 a.m., a crash occurred on Rolling Stone Road, Covington Township. A large elk ran onto the roadway and a driver was unable to avoid impacting the animal.
———
On March 30 at 2:34 p.m., a 74-year-old Grampian man reported an old registration plate had been stolen from Penn Street, Grampian Borough, and was then used. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On March 29 at 3:09 p.m., an unknown individual went to a field located on the 100-block of Myers Road, Morris Township, and removed a radiator from a Ford Ranger. Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
———
On March 27 at 8:49 a.m., police arrived at Dollar General, Chester Hill Borough, for a report of a woman wearing a hard hat and carrying a crock pot lid as a shield while also carrying a bathroom scale. Upon police arrival, the woman, identified as Tiffany Kerfoot, 25, of Philipsburg, was discovered to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Kerfoot stated that people were chasing her and trying to harm her. Kerfoot also stated that she had just observed a murder at a residence on the 200-block of Rowland Street and that police needed to investigate. Police then went to Rowland Street and confirmed that a murder did not occur there. There was a resident at that location, Nicholas Rowles, 26, of Houtzdale, who was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Kerfoot was cited for public drunkenness through District Court. Charges against Rowles for possession of drug paraphernalia were filed through District Court.
———
On March 21, someone forced open a door at a 31-year-old Morrisdale man’s residence on the 1500-block of Allport Cutoff, Graham Township. The unknown suspect(s) entered the residence and exited without taking anything. Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On March 16 at 9:23 p.m., police investigated a trespassing on Mopar Country Lane, Morris Township. A 32-year-old Morrisdale woman entered onto property which was posted with no trespassing signs. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On March 19 at 7:58 p.m., police investigated a report of stolen packages on North Center Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.