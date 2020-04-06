Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Saturday at 8:47 p.m., police investigated an incident of trespassing on Pruner Street, Osceola Borough. The investigation continues.
———
On Saturday at 11:52 a.m., a crash occurred on Powell Street at its intersection with Empire Road, Morris Township. William H. Loose, 62, of Munson was driving on Powell Street and impacted a utility pole located along the roadway. Loose’s vehicle sustained moderate damage due to impacting the utility pole. Loose was not injured in the crash.
———
On Saturday at 8:57 a.m., police received a report of a missing watch. A package that was delivered to a 44-year-old Olanta man on Little Clearfield Creek Road, Pike Township, had already been opened and a watch was missing.
Clearfield Borough
While on patrol, officers noticed a door open to a vehicle parked along the road. The door was shut and locked by officers. The owner was later made aware about the incident.
———
Officers were dispatched to a residence on West Fifth Avenue for an incident of trespassing. According to the victim, a known woman forced her way into the residence and collected belongings. The woman was trespassed from the residence due to a prior offense. The incident is under further investigation.
———
Officers were dispatched to a residence on Barclay Street for a burning complaint. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the individual who was burning.
———
Officers assisted Lawrence Township Police Department at the Economy Inn for a disturbance possibly involving a handgun. Contact was made with the individuals and this department assisted Lawrence Township as needed.
———
Officers assisted Lawrence Township Police Department on a traffic stop involving two women with active warrants. This department transported one woman to CCJ.
———
Officers were dispatched to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a disorderly patient. Once on scene, officers were able to calm the patient down without incident.
———
Officers were dispatched to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a disorderly 302 patient. Once on scene, officers spoke with the man who agreed to calm down and act civil.
———
While on patrol, officers noticed an individual burning a large amount of garbage behind a residence on Daisy Street. The individual was informed of the borough ordinance about burning garbage and was requested to put out the fire.
———
Officers were dispatched to Orchard Street for a tree that had fallen onto the roadway. The Clearfield Fire Department assisted with removing the tree.
———
Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Dorey Street for a suspicious individual. The man was said to have been walking around in the same area for several hours and acting strange. Contact was made with the individual who was advised to go on his way, and he agreed he would.
———
Officers were dispatched to Penn Highlands for an activated burglary alarm. Contact was made with security who informed officers that it was a false alarm.
———
Officers were dispatched to the area of East Locust Street and North Fifth Street for a non-reportable accident. Once on scene, it was found that the driver was coming down East Locust Street Hill and struck a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported and both the driver and vehicle owner of the parked car exchanged information.
———
Officers were dispatched to the Henry Meyer Towers for an activated fire alarm. Clearfield Fire Department arrived on scene and found that it was a false alarm.
———
Officers assisted EMS with an elderly patient at the Henry Meyer Towers who was having a medical emergency. The woman was transported to Penn Highlands by EMS.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday, police received a report of an ongoing domestic disturbance at the Economy Inn. Upon investigation, police found Donald Braucher, 36, of Clearfield had been abusing his girlfriend for the entirety of last week. The woman was observed with multiple bruises to her body. Police took Braucher into custody and housed him in Clearfield County Jail on criminal charges including terroristic threats and simple assault.
———
On Saturday, police received a report of possible drug activity at the Red Roof Inn hotel along Clearfield Shawville Highway. Upon responding, police found Ryan Bloom, 32, of Morrisdale, and Sarah Cartwright, 35, of Clearfield had rented a hotel room in which they were smoking marijuana and using methamphetamine. Police found Bloom to have outstanding warrants from PA State Parole for absconding Johnstown Community Corrections Center. Additionally, multiple drugs and paraphernalia were also observed throughout their hotel room. Bloom was housed in Clearfield County Jail where he was charged with possession and other criminal charges.
———
On Saturday at 10:50 a.m., police were dispatched to the Clearfield Mall for a welfare check. A passerby stated that a man was suffering from a medical or mental health emergency and requests officers to respond. On scene, contact was made with the man, Gerald L. Maines Jr., 46, who was unable to compose complete sentences and described brake fluid as being “inconsistent”, among other things. When asked about methamphetamine usage, Maines stated he believes someone put some in his pop bottle at approximately 3:30 a.m. Maines was transported to Clearfield County Jail and housed on a 48 hour detainer for public drunk.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Monday at 12:48 a.m., a crash occurred as Hank C. Petrillo, 32, of Luthersburg was driving on Home Camp Road, Brady Township. While negotiating a left curve in the road, Petrillo’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree with the passenger side. After striking the tree, the vehicle reentered the roadway and overturned onto the roof and came to final rest facing west. Petrillo was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for possible injuries. Petrillo was wearing his seatbelt and airbags were deployed. Police were assisted on scene by Brady Township Fire Department.
———
On Wednesday at 3:17 p.m., a 50-year-old Punxsutawney man was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for a legal blood draw. The man was under suspicion of driving under the influence on Helvetia Road, Brady Township. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On March 15 at 12:11 a.m., a traffic violation was observed and a stop was conducted on Rockton Mountain Highway, Union Township. The driver, a 55-year-old Clearfield man, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending a chemical test of blood.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Saturday at 8:03 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on the 700-block of East Main Street, Mahaffey Borough, for a traffic summary violation. A 30-year-old Mahaffey man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending.State Police at Ebensburg
A 91-year-old Blandburg man recently reported to police that he believed he had items stolen from his house on the 100-block of Boyd Street, Reade Township, Cambria County in the past several years.
State Police at Rockview
On Thursday at 5:32 p.m., unknown suspect(s) removed a necklace owned by a 19-year-old Philipsburg man from its package on East Presqueisle Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact PSP Rockview at 355-7545.
———
On Thursday at 3:31 p.m., a crash occurred on Tyrone Pike south of Pike Lane, Rush Township, Centre County. Edward C. Harshbarger, 52, of Wallaceton was driving south when something entered the roadway. Harshbarger attempted to miss the unknown object and exited the roadway. He attempted to regain control of his vehicle, but the vehicle would then not move and it came to final rest on the shoulder. A fire then started under the vehicle. No injuries occurred as a result of this collision.
———
On March 31 at 11:29 p.m., police investigated a complaint of domestic violence on the 400-block of Twin Oak Street, Rush Township, Centre County. Corey Wolford, 49, of Philipsburg threatened to shoot a Morrisdale woman and advanced toward her with a knife while threatening to stab and cut her. Prior to arriving on scene, Wolford barricaded himself into a back bedroom. Wolford was extricated through a window and taken into custody.
———
On March 30 at 11:50 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Wallaceton Road, Decatur Township. Mary Dillen of Philipsburg was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and drug possession.
———
On March 30 at 3 p.m., a physical altercation occurred on B Street, Rush Township, Centre County. During the altercation, a Clearfield woman kicked, shoved, and grabbed a 58-year-old Philipsburg woman. The Clearfield woman was cited via non-traffic citation for harassment.
———
On March 25 at 2:12 p.m., an incident occurred as a search warrant was conducted on a residence on Kinkead Street, Rush Township, Centre County. Drugs and paraphernalia were seized as a result. A 17-year-old Wallaceton boy, a 19-year-old Philipsburg man, and a 19-year-old Madera man were arrested. Charges to be filed through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
———
Sometime between March 9 at 6 p.m. and March 10 at 3 p.m., an incident occurred as a 31-year-old Philipsburg woman lost her wallet on Black Moshannon Road, Rush Township, Centre County. The woman quickly noticed unauthorized charges on her card. Coty Frailey, 41, of Philipsburg was arrested in relation to this incident.
———
Police investigated a Childline referral for an allegation of sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl which occurred on Walker Street, Rush Township, Centre County from March 1-25. The investigation is ongoing.