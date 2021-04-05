Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Thursday at 7:27 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 950, Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Haley A. Woodward, 23, of DuBois lost control on the snow covered roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle then overturned onto its roof. Woodward was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by private vehicle for suspected minor injuries. PSP DuBois was assisted on scene by Reynoldsville VFD and Reynoldsville Ambulance.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On March 31 at 5:35 p.m., a crime occurred on a person pumped diesel fuel at the Mountain Top Pit Stop, East Sycamore Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, and never paid for the fuel.