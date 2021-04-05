Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

On Thursday at 7:27 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 950, Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Haley A. Woodward, 23, of DuBois lost control on the snow covered roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle then overturned onto its roof. Woodward was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by private vehicle for suspected minor injuries. PSP DuBois was assisted on scene by Reynoldsville VFD and Reynoldsville Ambulance.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On March 31 at 5:35 p.m., a crime occurred on a person pumped diesel fuel at the Mountain Top Pit Stop, East Sycamore Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, and never paid for the fuel.

