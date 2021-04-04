State Police at Clearfield
On April 2, PSP Clearfield conducted a traffic stop at a residence located at Hindoo Avenue and Swoope Street in Brisbin Borough. A strong odor of raw marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle. A consent church produced a small amount of marijuana. Charges against a 40-year-old male of Houtzdale to be filed at District Court 46-3-04.
———
On April 2 at 11:25 a.m., troopers responded to Dollar General, 3925 Walton St. in Osceola Mills, Decatur Township to a report of an unknown person who was shoplifting Smart & Simple tall kitchen bags. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP-Clearfield.
———
On March 31 at 8:30 p.m. at the 200-block of Evergreen Drive in Beccaria Township, unknown persons smashed a 55-year-old man of Coalport’s mailbox with an unknown blunt object and fled he scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers at 814-857-3800.
———
On April 1 around 5 a.m. unknown persons damaged a meta lock hasp on the exterior of an Olanta man’s residence on Kellytown Road, Knox Township and fled the scene undetected. Anyone with information should contact police at 814-857-3800.
———
During an argument at a location on Filbert Street in Curwensville Borough, a 41-year-old male of Curwensville pushed a 31-year-old female of Curwensville, causing her to bump her head. The male then fled the scene. Charges of harass physical contact were filed at District Court 46-3-02.
———
Between March 16 and March 30, unknown persons removed a 20-pound empty propane tank from behind a 73-year-old male’s residence on Pinetop Road in Bigler, Bradford Township and fled the scene undetected. Anyone with information should contact police at 814-857-3800.
———
On March 31 at 5:44 p.m. on state Route 970/Drane Highway in Decatur Township, a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by Susan D. Bainey, 45, of Osceola Mills, was traveling south and noticed a white pickup truck left the center line of the roadway. Bainey steered the vehicle off the road to avoid a head-on collision, and struck a stone pillar at the end of a driveway next to 3305 Drane Highway. A nearby bystander provided corroborating evidence regarding the white pickup truck. Bainey was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Moshannon Valley EMS for treatment of unknown injuries.
———
On March 212 at 6:39 p.m. on Allport Cutoff in Morrisdale, Morris Township, an unidentified person shot multiple paintballs at a 26-year-old female’s vehicle and residence. Anyone with information should contact police at 814-857-3800.
———
On March 30 at 5:30 p.m. outside a residence on the 3700-block of Old Turnpike Road in Morrisdale, Morris Township, Donald A. Read, 72, of Morrisdale was accused with harassment/acts to annoy against a 38-year-old Philipsburg female after repeatedly yelling and screaming at the victim while using his hand to tap on the window of the vehicle she was in during a child custody exchange.
———
On March 31 at 2 a.m. an 18-year-old female of DuBois was allegedly sexually assaulted by a known male on Filbert Street in Curwensville Borough.
———
On March 28 at 5:48 p.m. on the 500-block of Pruner Street in Osceola Mills Borough, an argument ensued when Laura Mayes, 36, of Bellefonte and Jennifer Provins, 37, of Osceola Mills yelled and screamed at each other to the point that state police were called. While they were arguing, Aaron Provins, 32, of Osceola Mills was outside the residence yelling loudly which caused annoyance and alarm. Mayes and Jennifer Provins were cited with harassment and Aaron Provins was cited with disorderly conduct.
———
On March 26 at 3:18 p.m. on the 3600-block of Allport Cutoff in Morrisdale, Graham Township, Barry Lannen, 46, of Morrisdale allegedly stole an iPhone 11 that he found at Minit Mart belonging to a 58-year-old man from Morrisdale. When Lannen was questioned by troopers about the incident, Lannen made false reports and stated that there were insappropriate pictures of minors on the cell phone. Charges were field through District Court.
State Police at Rockview
On April 2 around 7:48 p.m. PSP stopped a 2020 Toyota Corolla on I80 Eastbound in Snow Shoe Township, Center County driven by Cori McGhee, 23, of Toledo, Ohio for a traffic violation. Upon contacting the driver, an odor of marijuana was detected. A search was conducted resulting in a possession of marijuana. Charges are pending through District Court 49-3-03.