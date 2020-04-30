Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
PSP responded to a suicide attempt on Gertrude Street in Chester Hill Borough on April 29 at 9 p.m. when a person attempted to take an excess of Gabapentin pills.
———
PSP are investigating a PFA violation that occurred on April 19 at 11:08 a.m. on Shimels Road in Graham Township. Troopers received the report of a PFA violation of a 28-year-old female victim through a third party contact.
———
An 81-year-old male of New Millport was charged with a PFA violation that occurred April 29 at 2 p.m. Troopers received the report and determined the male violated the PFA by contacting a 74-year-old female, also of New Millport.
———
Troopers responded to a crash on April 28 at 3:22 p.m. on the 3000-block of Schoonover Road in Graham Township. A 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 17-year-old male of Morrisdale was traveling north and fell asleep. The vehicle left the roadway, driving over a small tree and coming to rest on the left side of the roadway. The driver was not injured and will be cited as a result of the crash investigation.
———
On April 27 at 3:39 p.m. on I80 near mile marker 117 in Pine Township, a 2003 Ford F350 driven by Kevin W. Vanderpool, 58, of Hudson, Mich., was side swiped by an unknown vehicle that traveled across the center line. No injuries were reported.
———
Troopers initiated a pursuit of an unknown white sport quad (ATV) that was traveling west on state Route 865 and continued to travel through Coalport Borough on Laurel Street and Main Street on April 26 around 8:20 p.m. The male operator of the ATV has yet to be identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On April 26 at 7:15 p.m. on S. Brady Street and Forest View Drive, troopers stopped Joseph McKee, 23, of Sykesville, who allegedly displayed signs of being impaired by a controlled substance. McKee refused a legal blood draw at Penn Highlands DuBois. Charges are pending through District Judge Patrick Ford’s office.
———
Troopers responded to a crash on April 25 at 9:44 a.m. on I80 westbound at the 74.2 mile marker in Union Township. The driver of a 2016 Mercedes Benz Springer was traveling in the right lane when it was unable to avoid a collision with a deer, striking it with the right front end and causing minor damage to the vehicle. The driver continued to travel westbound to exit 73 (Corsica) where he parked the truck and attempted to contact someone for a ride. The truck was drivable from the scene but the operator elected to avoid driving the vehicle for fear of potential hazard.
———
On April 21 at 3:38 p.m. troopers responded to I80 westbound near Continental Drive in Union Township after a 2004 Hyundai Tiburon driven by Shaquille M. Brown, 26, of Akron, Ohio lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason, went off the left side of the roadway and onto the shoulder. Once off the roadway, the driver tried to regain control of the vehicle, causing him to go across the travel lanes, onto the shoulder of the right side and off the shoulder striking a ditch before coming to rest facing a westerly direction. Brown was not injured and was wearing a seat belt.
———
An unknown person removed a pipe from property owned by a 72-year-old male of Lutherburg on Oliver Lane/Troutville Sykesville Road. There were no witnesses to this incident. PSP DuBois is investigating.
DuBois City Police
Police were dispatched to a South Avenue address for a possible burglary in progress. The caller advised Clearfield County Dispatch that she keeps hearing noises on the side of her house and believes that someone entered the kitchen. Upon arrival, the residence was found to be secure with no signs of anyone in the area. The caller and her boyfriend also thought they heard someone trying to get into the basement. That door was also secure with no signs of tampering. Cleared without further incident.
———
Officers were informed by Domestic Relations that they had an active warrant for an Austin J. Duffalo and he was to be at 9 N. Jared St. Sandy Township Police Department also assisted. Officers took the male into custody and he was turned over to Domestic Relations.
———
Officers responded to Quarry Avenue for a report of an assault that had occurred earlier. The male reported that he was walking on Quarry Avenue when a vehicle drove by. The occupants were swearing and yelling loudly. The male then engaged them in a verbal altercation, at which time the occupants exited the vehicle. The male was assaulted by a juvenile in a red hooded sweatshirt. He was punched about the face, causing a cut to his left eye and a bloody nose. The suspects were reported to be four male juveniles traveling in a tan Toyota 4 door sedan. It was last seen headed on Quarry Avenue and turning toward the fire hall. Police were notified of the assault approximately 30 minutes after its occurrence. Despite the delay, officers attempted to locate the vehicle with negative results. EMS transported the male to Penn Highlands for evaluation. Investigation continues.
———
Officers received a call in reference to a wildlife complaint. The caller advised a raccoon was underneath her porch and could be heard growling. She was advised to leave it alone and see if it leaves overnight. If the raccoon was still barricaded in the morning, she could attempt to contact the game commission or other wild life contractors to remove the animal. No further action taken.
———
Police were dispatched to contact a female in reference to damage to her mother’s house on South Avenue. Police made contact with the caller and she advised over the past 24 hours someone busted the side window of the house and tried to kick the basement door in. She advised that no one made entry but there was damage. Investigation continues.
———
Police responded to a report of a suspicious situation on West Long Avenue. The caller reported that an unknown male had become angry, dropped his bicycle which he had been riding and attempted to open her car door as she drove by. Police attempted to locate the yellow bicycle and the rider. He was reported to be wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. Police were unable to locate the male in question.
Sandy Township
April 27
A resident reported her 16 year old son was receiving threatening text messages from an unknown number. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A S. Main Street man reported someone was stealing his vehicle from his driveway. When officers arrived, the offending parties had left, but then returned, stating that the man owed them money for the vehicle and since he hadn’t paid, they were taking it back. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
Officers were called to the Clarion hotel due to two females who were seen on surveillance going behind the front desk, rummaging through things. When the women were located they said they were wanting to make another key card. They were asked to leave. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A woman reported that her tenant in Treasure Lake had issued two separate bad checks to her and refused to make good on them. Investigation continues.
———
A 21-year-old Sykesville woman attempted to turn her vehicle off of SR 322 into Sheetz in the path of a motorcycle driven by a 45-year-old Reynoldsville man, causing the two to collide. Minor injuries reported.
April 28
A W. Long Avenue woman reported that someone was knocking on her house. Officers were unable to locate the offending party.
———
A 42-year-old woman reported that when she went through a drive thru of a restaurant she was shorted a sandwich.
———
A Fallen Timber Road man reported that someone in a pick up truck hit and damaged his mailbox and landscaping then left the scene.
April 29
A 58-year-old Eastern Avenue woman reported that a known 66-year-old man was in her apartment and intoxicated, and she wanted him to leave. Officers handled the situation without incident.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On April 22 at 4:30 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on I80 westbound in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. A 2003 Ford F350 driven by William C. Muse, 57, of Bellefonte was traveling in the right lane, lost control and traveled off the roadway before overturning several times. Minor injuries were reported and the driver was wearing a seat belt.