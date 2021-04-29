Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Police are investigating a missing person. Dustin Clark, 37, of Madera walked out of his Gosser Road, Jordan Township residence on April 23 at approximately 2 a.m. and has not been seen since. Clark is described as a 6-foot, 4-inch white man with blue eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at (814) 857-3800.
On Tuesday at 4:13 p.m., police received a report of an incident of disorderly conduct on Trolley Street, Cooper Township. A 35-year-old Winburne man threw an egg at a 31-year-old Winburne woman’s vehicle as he was driving by, hitting it. The woman later stopped at the man’s residence and began yelling at him and doing burnouts in front of the residence. Both will be cited with disorderly conduct through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Sunday at 8:42 p.m., Roger Lee Shirey, 24, of Houtzdale repeatedly yelled at a 33-year-old Houtzdale woman while outside her residence on Brisbin Street, Houtzdale Borough and attempted to enter the residence.
On Sunday at 7:57 p.m., a Philipsburg man reported that his storage unit on the 1300-block of Allport Cutoff Highway, Graham Township, was burglarized by unknown persons who removed the lock. The man noted that various power and hand tools were removed from the storage unit. Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
On April 24 at 1:14 p.m., a 63-year-old Coalport man reported his garage on John Street, Bigler Township, was burglarized by unknown persons prying open a lock. He noted a 2004 green Bombardier four-wheeler and a red Swisher 5-foot pull-behind mower were stolen.
On April 22 at 3:47 p.m., a single-vehicle crash occurred on Curwensville-Grampian Highway, Penn Township. A vehicle driven by Vika G. McCracken, 25, of Curwensville hit something in the road or suffered a malfunction, which caused McCracken to lose control. She was wearing her seatbelt but suffered a minor injury. McCracken was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment. Police were assisted on scene by Curwensville Ambulance, Curwensville and Grampian fire departments.
On April 22 at 1:49 p.m., Tara Kerr, 28, of DuBois was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana on Pine Street, Cooper Township.
On April 22 at 11:56 a.m., 52-year-old Morann woman stole a package of Slim Fast peanut butter cups from Madera Dollar General Store without paying for them. She be charged with retail theft through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
On April 22 at 8:22 a.m. a crash occurred on Rockton Mountain Highway, Pine Township. Kyrie A. Mohr, 26, of Punxsutawney was driving when her vehicle slid off of the roadway due to ice and overturned. Mohr was wearing a seat belt and suffered suspected minor injuries. She was transported to Penn Highlands Hospital by Clearfield EMS. State Police were also assisted on scene by Lawrence Township Police and Lawrence Township Fire Company.
On April 22 at 8 a.m., a crash occurred on Rockton Mountain Highway, Pine Township. A 16-year-old Clearfield youth lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. The vehicle impacted a concrete culvert, then continued to travel approximately 300-feet coming to rest off the north shoulder. He was not injured in the crash.
On April 19 at 11:21 p.m., police were dispatched to Mill Street, Beccaria Township, for the report of criminal trespass. The suspect was was identified as a 33-year-old Coalport woman, and she will be cited through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
On April 16, Tyler Bloom, 28, of Curwensville stole a 50-year-old Curwensville man’s vehicle from his residence on Bloomington Avenue, Pike Township. The man did not realize his pickup was stolen until April 18 and reported it then. The stolen pickup was located April 18 at 3:05 p.m. on the 100-block of Haines Road, Curwensville. The pickup was returned to its owner. Charges will be filed against Bloom for theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
On April 12-13, a 79-year-old Houtzdale man reported a tow dolly stolen from his property on Third Street, Woodward Township. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact state police.
On April 12 at 8 a.m., an incident occurred on Doe Hill Road, Bradford Township. A known man failed to register his new address in the required three business days per Megan’s Law guidelines. The investigation is ongoing.
On April 7 at 11 a.m., police received a report from Clearfield County Children and Youth Services regarding a 10-year-old Woodland boy allegedly being abused. Upon investigation, there was no evidence to support any wrongdoing on the alleged suspect.
On April 3 at 2:23 a.m., Nathaniel Thompson, 20, of Winburne was involved in a one-vehicle crash on Hardscrabble Road, Morris Township. Thompson was taken into custody for driving under the influence. No injuries were reported. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On March 3, a 48-year-old Philipsburg man’s ladder was taken from Hummel Storage Units on Church Street, Morris Township. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Wednesday at 9:48 a.m., police investigated a death that occurred on the 100-block of South Snow Shoe Alley, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. The identity of the deceased will be confirmed pending the use of dental records. The investigation is ongoing.
On April 17 at 10:59 p.m., police investigated an incident of retail theft on Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township, Centre County, involving a known male suspect. The investigation continues.