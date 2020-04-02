Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Feb. 22 at 5:59 p.m., police were dispatched to Sheetz in Philipsburg for the report of a female driver passed out in her vehicle. Prior to arrival, the vehicle left but was found shortly afterwards in the immediate area. After conducting a traffic stop, it was determined the driver, a 31-year-old Houtzdale woman, was under the influence of a controlled substance. The woman was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and taken for a chemical testing. After receiving the results of the blood test it was determined that the woman was under the influence of multiple substances. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a verbal altercation between two individuals on East Locust Street. Police were informed that the argument was over car keys. Police arrived on scene and deescalated the situation.
———
Lawrence Township Police were assisted with an incident involving a woman being held against her will. Upon arrival, police learned that both parties were heavily intoxicated.
———
Police were notified of an incident involving harassment on Woodland Road. It was reported that a man had shoved another man. Police are continuing to investigate.
———
Police were notified of a criminal mischief to a recreational vehicle.
———
Police responded to a report of a “hit and run.” Police arrived in the area but were unable to locate the vehicle involved. Police are investigating the incident.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.