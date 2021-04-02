Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

On Thursday at 12:43 p.m., officers were called to Appalachian Wood Products for a 32-year-old Clearfield man who was making threats to bomb the facility. He was removed from the property by police and charges are pending for terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. The facility had taken extra safety precautions and measures and officers are doing extra patrols.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On Thursday at 8:59 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a green sedan traveling on I-80 East, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. An odor of marijuana was detected and a consent search was conducted. The vehicle search yielded a small amount of marijuana. Charges against the driver, Darrell Monday, 20, of Warren, Ohio, are pending through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.

