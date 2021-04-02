Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 12:43 p.m., officers were called to Appalachian Wood Products for a 32-year-old Clearfield man who was making threats to bomb the facility. He was removed from the property by police and charges are pending for terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. The facility had taken extra safety precautions and measures and officers are doing extra patrols.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Thursday at 8:59 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a green sedan traveling on I-80 East, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. An odor of marijuana was detected and a consent search was conducted. The vehicle search yielded a small amount of marijuana. Charges against the driver, Darrell Monday, 20, of Warren, Ohio, are pending through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.