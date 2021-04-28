Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a report of an assault patient that arrived on her own. After further investigation, police went to a residence on the 300-block of Daisy Street and arrested the man for simple assault. The man was then transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police responded to Bigler Avenue and Daisy Street for a woman that collapsed on the sidewalk. CPR was initiated by officers until Clearfield EMS arrived on scene. The woman was then transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by EMS.
———
Police were dispatched to Turnpike Avenue and McBride Street for a woman riding a four wheeler on the road. The incident is under further investigation.
———
Police responded to Krebs Avenue for a woman having a psychological emergency. The woman was transported to Penn Highlands for an evaluation.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop. It was found that the passenger had a warrant through this department. The man was able to satisfy the warrant.
Lawrence Township
On April 13, police received a report of a theft on the 100-block of Poplar Avenue, Clearfield. A 39-year-old Clearfield woman reported that she had purchased tickets for a Penguin’s game online from Sean Blum, 25, of Shamokin, and never received the tickets. Charges are pending further investigation.
Curwensville Borough
An act of trespassing was reported at a local doctor’s office. A known woman was refusing to leave, however, she was gone prior to officer’s arrival.
———
Police were notified of a possible fraud case.
———
Police received a report of an individual who was sleeping in the yard of a local church. The unknown individual had fled prior to police arrival.
———
A sleeping woman was located on the front porch of a State Street residence. The woman woke up and demanded entry into the residence. The woman was advised the police were notified. She fled the scene prior to arrival.
———
Police assisted Curwensville Ambulance.
———
A report of an individual driving on a suspended license was provided to the department.
———
A tractor and trailer pulled down telephone wires in the area of Walnut and North streets. The driver of the commercial vehicle was turning around in the parking lot, when the trailer snagged the telephone and cable wires, pulling the wires from the building and telephone pole.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Monday at 8:20 p.m., police responded to Dollar General in Penfield to investigate a retail theft. It was determined that the theft occurred on Monday. Video surveillance was reviewed and recorded. This investigation will continue.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
April 26
Employees of Sheetz on U.S Route 119 and U.S. Route 322 reported a man got angry while playing a lottery machine and hit the screen, causing it to shatter. Investigation continues.
———
A vehicle driven by a 45-year-old Treasure Lake man and another vehicle were involved in an accident at the Treasure Lake front gate. Minor injuries and damage reported.
———
A vehicle driven by a 16-year-old DuBois girl was stopped in traffic on state Route 255, when a vehicle driven by a 46-year-old Woodland woman was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting her. Minor damage and no injuries reported.
———
A 52-year-old Penfield woman reported that when she got home from work, her 34-year-old daughter asked for a ride to New Castle. When the woman told her daughter no, the daughter started taunting her, and the woman eventually pushed her away. The altercation turned physical between the two women. Both women have been charged.
———
Walmart employees reported a woman who appeared to be sleeping in a motorized cart. Employees were having a difficult time waking her up. Officers located the woman who appeared confused and did not know how long she had been there. The woman was evaluated by EMS and refused treatment.
April 25
A 50-year-old Hepburn Road man reported a 58-year-old man who lives above his garage punched him in the face. Officers spoke to both parties and found they had gotten into an argument over keys to a vehicle that culminated in the punch. Charge are pending.
———
A 52-year-old Olanta woman reported when she got home from shopping at the DuBois Mall, she found damage to both the front and rear of her vehicle.
———
A 20-year-old DuBois man lost control of his vehicle while traveling on Kiwanis Trail when he hit loose gravel on the side of the road, causing the vehicle to travel into a wooded area. The vehicle came to rest on its drivers side. Neither the driver nor his passenger were injured and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On March 27 at 3 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop on Pleasant Street, Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. Through the investigation, it was determined the driver, a 21-year-old Curwensville woman, was under the influence of alcohol and all three passengers, an 18-year-old DuBois woman, 18-year-old Reynoldsville man and a 19-year-old Reynoldsville woman, were underage and had consumed alcohol as well. One passenger provided troopers with a false name. This investigation remains open.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Monday at 11:44 a.m., a 39-year-old Philipsburg man was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia during a probation house check on West Presqueisle Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
———
On April 11 at 1:43 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop on East Sycamore Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. The driver, 32-year-old Clarence man, was found to be under the influence of drugs and to have possession of drug paraphernalia.