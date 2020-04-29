Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police were dispatched to a residence on Daisy Street for a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, it was found that a male and female had engaged in a verbal argument. Both individuals were advised to separate for the night and warned for their actions.
———
Police were dispatched to a local business due to a complaint of individuals playing “Skills Machines.” Officers arrived at the business and spoke with the business owner. The owner agreed to shut the machines off until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
———
Police were dispatched to a possible gas leak at a residence on West Pine Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the homeowner until the Clearfield Fire Department arrived. The fire department handled the incident.
———
Police were dispatched to a business on Turnpike Avenue for an automatic fire alarm. Officers remained on scene until the fire department arrived and investigated the building.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on Daisy Street for a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, it was found that a female allegedly slapped a male several times. Citations pending via further investigation.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on Turnpike Avenue for a noise complaint. Contact was made with the homeowner who agreed to keep the raucous down.
Lawrence Township
On April 28 at 9:26 p.m., police responded to the 100-block of Spring Street for a report of a physical domestic dispute in progress. upon arrival on scene, it was discovered that Angel Coudriet, 38, of Clearfield, had stabbed a 39-year-old male from Clearfield in the arm with a pair of scissors while the two were arguing and fighting. Coudriet was taken into custody and arraigned on charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to Curwensville Commons for a reported assault. After arriving on scene it was found that the residents’ windows had been broken by the residents and they were advised that charges may be filed due to property being damaged.
———
Police received a report of criminal mischief to the washing and drying machines at the Curwensville Commons where individuals had tampered with the machines in an effort to get free usage from them.
———
Police received a report of fraud involving stimulus checks. Residents are reminded to not give out any information regarding these checks as the IRS will not be asking residents for information.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Twp. Police with a traffic stop involving a wanted individual along Clearfield Curwensville Highway.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on a known individual for driving with a suspended license when he was also found to have an active warrant. The individual was then taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police received a report of possible criminal mischief to automobiles where someone had placed feces on another individual’s vehicle.
———
Police responded to a psychological emergency in which a female was taken into custody after making threats to harm herself. The female was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for observation.
———
Police received information of a neighbor dispute. The complainant did not wish for the other party to be contacted in reference to the incident.
———
Police assisted Curwensville EMS with a medical emergency along Chestnut Street.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On April 25 at 1:56 a.m. a traffic stop was conducted by PSP Rockview on North 9th Street/Railroad Street in Philipsburg, Rush Township, Centre County. A search of the vehicle yielded the passenger, a 24-year-old male of Johnstown, to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending through District Court 49-3-03.