Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
Troopers responded to a hit and run incident on April 27 at 4:21 p.m. on W. Pine Street in Chester Hill Borough. An unknown vehicle was traveling north on Florence Street and made a left turn onto West Pine Street, exited the roadway off the northbound side and struck a metal pole. It continued traveling off the road and struck the corner of a garage before fleeing the scene in a western direction. The vehicle is likely a white Pontiac Vibe with passenger side corner damage and driver’s side corner damage. Anyone with information should call PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
On April 24 at 12:03 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence on Shaffer Avenue for the report of a disturbance. Upon the arrival of officers, they made contact with all the parties involved. The reporting party accused the other person of being “high on drugs” and that she did not want them at her residence. The female accused of the drug use was advised that she needed to leave and that if she returned, she would be arrested for trespassing.
———
On April 24 at 2:34 p.m., the police were dispatched to speak with a female in reference to her being harassed. The female stated that she keeps getting unwanted phone calls from a known male. Officers then made contact with the male and he was advised that if he continued to call the above female, he would be arrested for harassment.
———
On April 24 at 2:35 p.m., police while on patrol witnessed that a granite bench at the city park was broken. Officers then reviewed the security footage and witnessed two males riding bicycles and they jumped them on top of the bench, breaking off the corner. The investigation continues.
———
On April 25 at 12:28 a.m., police were dispatched to the 100-block of Olive Avenue for the report of a physical assault that had just occurred. The reporting party advised police that she witnessed two men fighting outside her window. Officers were able to make contact with the two males involved. Upon completing an investigation, officers arrested one of the males for harassment and disorderly conduct.
———
On April 25 at 11:02 a.m., police were dispatched to the 600-block of Walnut Street for the report of two males yelling at each other. Upon the arrival of police, they made contact with the males in question. Both of the males were advised to not speak to the other and were separated without incident.
———
On April 25 at 7:57 p.m., police were dispatched to call a female in reference to her metal fire pit being stolen. Police were provided with multiple names of possible suspects and the investigation continues.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.