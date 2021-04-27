Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

On Thursday, police responded to a single vehicle accident in which an unattended vehicle was blocking Scribbers Road. Officers arrived on scene and were able to locate the driver, Joseph A. Clark, 18. Through an investigation it was determined Clark had been smoking marijuana which led to the accident, with injuries. Clark was taken for legal blood draw. Charges are pending.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

On Thursday at 7:34 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West near mile marker 98. A driver lost control on the ice-covered roadway, spun out of control and struck a guide rail. No injuries were reported. PennDOT was notified of the damage to the guiderail.

———

On Thursday at 6:30 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West near mile marker 95, Washington Township, Jefferson County. Melissa E. Garcia, 25, of Shelton, Conn. lost control of her vehicle on the ice covered roadway. Garcia’s vehicle struck the guardrail on the southern berm, then entered back onto the road and was struck by a vehicle driven by Ryan A. Cline, 31, of DuBois. Garcia sustained a minor head injury and was transported by DuSan EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

