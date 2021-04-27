Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday, police responded to a single vehicle accident in which an unattended vehicle was blocking Scribbers Road. Officers arrived on scene and were able to locate the driver, Joseph A. Clark, 18. Through an investigation it was determined Clark had been smoking marijuana which led to the accident, with injuries. Clark was taken for legal blood draw. Charges are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Thursday at 7:34 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West near mile marker 98. A driver lost control on the ice-covered roadway, spun out of control and struck a guide rail. No injuries were reported. PennDOT was notified of the damage to the guiderail.
———
On Thursday at 6:30 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West near mile marker 95, Washington Township, Jefferson County. Melissa E. Garcia, 25, of Shelton, Conn. lost control of her vehicle on the ice covered roadway. Garcia’s vehicle struck the guardrail on the southern berm, then entered back onto the road and was struck by a vehicle driven by Ryan A. Cline, 31, of DuBois. Garcia sustained a minor head injury and was transported by DuSan EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.