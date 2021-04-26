Bigler Township Regional Police
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a domestic incident along Ulerich Avenue. Police report that a mother and daughter became involved in a dispute and that the daughter was intoxicated. Police were able to handle the situation on scene.
———
Police responded to Nichols Street for a report of juveniles that were on the caller’s porch being disorderly. When confronted, the juveniles fled on foot. Police searched the area but were unable to locate anyone.
———
Police responded to a noise complaint along Hook Street. Police advised the person of the complaint.
———
Police are investigating a reported theft of a bicycle that occurred along South Third Street.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with an incident of assault on Palmer Street where a man was arrested for assault.
———
Police received a report of harassment that occurred along River Road.
———
Police were notified of a traffic complaint along Turnpike Avenue.
———
Police responded to a residence along South Fourth Street to check the welfare of a woman. Police found that an altercation had taken place and the woman had left the residence. She was found to be ok.
———
Police responded to a Williams Street address regarding an attempted break-in. Police responded and spoke to the owner who arrived home and found the rear door to his residence broken.
———
Police responded to South Sixth Street for an open door to a vacant residence. Police responded and found the owner was having work done inside.
———
Police responded to Spruce Street for a report of a wire down. Police found the wire to be a cable line.
———
Police responded to Spruce Street for a man that was to acting out damaging the house. Police arrived and spoke to the man who made statements of self-harm. The man then began to walk away and had to be subdued by police to avoid hurting himself. He was transported for treatment.
Lawrence Township
On Monday at 1:09 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Route 879 and Sheetz for numerous equipment violations. Upon making contact with the driver, Tessa Robison, 30, of Philipsburg, it was found her license was suspended. Through the course of the investigation, Robison consented for her vehicle to be searched. The search resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine, marijuana, various pills, scales, packaging material, and numerous articles of drug paraphernalia. Charges have been filed.
———
On Saturday, police received a call about a disturbance at an address on Palmer Street. Upon arrival, police found a man who was under the influence had assaulted his father, causing injury. The man was arrested and housed in Clearfield County Jail.
———
On Saturday at 2:18 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Route 879 and Industrial Park Road for an equipment violation. Through the course of the investigation, consent to search was obtained, and police located one prohibited offensive weapon and numerous articles of drug paraphernalia. It was found that both occupants, Apryl Knode, 32, of DuBois and Daniel Narehood, 34, of Morrisdale, had suspended licenses and numerous warrants through several agencies. Charges have been filed on both individuals.
State Police at DuBois
On Friday at 3:53 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on I-80 West, Sandy Township. Marijuana was seized from the vehicle and Harold Clemence, 25, of Yonkers, N.Y. displayed signs of being impaired by marijuana. Charges through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office are pending Clemence’s blood results.
———
On April 10 at 11 p.m., an incident of reckless endangerment on the 1500-block of Carson Hill Road, Brady Township. Upon arrival, it was determined a girl was accidentally shot in her armpit with a BB gun by her brother. The girl sustained minor injuries and was treated at Penn Highlands DuBois and released.
State Police at Punxsutawney
Police are investigating a residential burglary which occurred on Sylvis Road, Burnside Township between April 18 and 23. Numerous items were stolen, including liberty dollar coins, Susan B. Anthony coins, state and national park quarter collections, and a stack of $2 bills.
State Police at Rockview
On Thursday at 6:51 p.m., a caller reported that a female threw coffee on her car during a road rage incident on Loch Lomond Road, Rush Township, Centre County. The female was identified as a 16-year-old Philipsburg girl. The girl was charged with disorderly conduct and released to a parent.