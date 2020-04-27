State Police at Clearfield
Between April 23 and April 24, a Madera resident reported that his red 1999 Kawasaki Bayou 300 ATV was stolen out of his open carport shed located at the 1600-block of Pine Run Road in Bigler Township. The victim reported that the ATV was present in the carport on April 23 around 9 p.m. The victim said the keys were not in the ATV. Unknown persons stole the ATV and fled in an unknown direction. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
Clearfield Borough
Police were notified of a mental health emergency on East Locust Street involving a missing female. Police were able to make contact with the female who stated that she was fine and would return home.
Police were notified of an individual stealing medical marijuana from another individual. Police are continuing to investigate.
Police were notified of an incident involving fraud in which an individual’s identity was used in an attempt to create a credit card account
Police made contact with a suspicious vehicle located in an alleyway. The driver was found to have a suspended license.
Police were notified of a noise complaint on Turnpike Avenue.
Lawrence Township Police were assisted by this department with an incident involving two males arguing with firearms in their possession. Police arrived on scene and deescalated the situation.
Police responded to a report of a fallen tree blocking the roadway on Bigler Road. Police arrived and cleared the roadway.
Lawrence Township
On April 26 at 9:30 a.m., police responded to an overdose at Super 8 hotel along state Route 879. While tending to the individual who overdosed on multiple forms of drugs, drug paraphernalia were observed around the hotel room and were seized. The case has multiple suspects and further investigation is pending.
On April 2 at 6:33 p.m., police were called to the Super 8 motel regarding Jacqueline L. Smith of Curwensville who walked out without paying her bill. Charges are pending.
On April 25, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for moving violations on Mill Road near Weaver Street. upon making contact with the driver, police suspected he and the passenger to be under the influence of a controlled substance. During the investigation police discovered drug paraphernalia and a female passenger to be on house arrest. The female had failed to charge her GPS ankle monitor to which she claimed she and the driver were “just out for a joy ride.” The driver was later given field sobriety testing to which impairment was observed; he was asked to submit to a legal blood draw and he refused. Curtis Milligan, 19, of Madera and Skye Knepp, 18, of Curwensville were both housed in Clearfield County Jail and charges are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
Troopers are investigating the theft of 10 beer kegs and two rolls of welder leads that were stolen from 1512 Executive Dr. in Glasgow, Reade Township, Cambria County. The theft occurred between April 9 and April 25. Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact PSP Ebensburg at 471-6500.
State Police at Rockview
On April 13 at 8:15 a.m., a male entered Nittany Minit Mart at 325 N. Front St. in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, and stole five to six cigars without paying for the merchandise.