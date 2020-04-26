PSP Clearfield
On April 23 at 5:54 p.m., Scott Hess, 45, of Grampian was charged by PSP for harassing a 41-year-old male of Curwensville. PSP reported that Hess kept harassing the victim “for no legitimate purpose.” Hess was cited at District Court 46-3-02.
———
On April 20 at 6:09 p.m., troopers responded to Old Erie Pike at the intersection of Cherry Lane in Boggs Township. Charles L. Records, 59, of Clearfield was driving a 2007 Mini Cooper east on Old Erie Pike when he left the roadway and struck a guide rail. Records was not injured and was wearing a seat belt.
———
An unknown person used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase approximately $10 of items at the Dollar General located at 1677 Dorsey Ave. in Irvona Borough. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Clearfield.
PSP Rockview
On April 19 around 3:30 a.m. an unknown person entered a 59-year-old male’s garage on Curtis Street in Philipsburg while the victim’s family was sleeping in the residence. Once in the garage, the suspect removed various beers, Fireball whiskey, a frozen pizza and candy. The suspect then fled the scene undetected in an unknown direction. Anyone with information should contact PSP Rockview at 355-7545.
———
On April 24 at 1:14 p.m. on Moshannon Street in Rush Township, a 2019 Kia Sportage was legally parked when a unknown vehicle approached the Kia traveling east. The unknown vehicle left the roadway, made impact with the Kia, causing minor damage. The unknown vehicle then fled the scene without providing information to the Kia’s owner.