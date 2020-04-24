State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police were dispatched to the Clearfield Probation Office for a female who attempted to provide a fake urine sample during a mandatory drug test. Charges are expected to be filed.
Police were dispatched to the Clearfield Probation Office for a female who attempted to filter her urine using a small device during a mandatory drug test. The female admitted to using methamphetamine recently and charges are expected to be filed.
Police were dispatched to the area of Cemetery Road for a suspicious person. According to the caller, a male was to have been viewed walking behind homes. Officers arrived and searched the area on foot but did not locate anyone.
Police were dispatched to the area of West Front and Nichols Streets for an erratic driver. Police observed surveillance footage from a business that had the car on camera. The incident is under further investigation.
Police were dispatched to a business on River Road for a report of a male refusing to wear a mask inside of the business. The male was to have engaged in a verbal argument with another individual inside of the business. The male left the scene before police arrival.
Police were dispatched to a residence on Park Avenue for found drug paraphernalia in front of the caller’s house. An officer responded and disposed of the items.
Police conducted a traffic stop and it was found that the driver was in possession of drug paraphernalia and also had an active warrant through the Clearfield Sheriff’s Office. The male was transported to Clearfield County Jail and charges are expected to be filed for the drug equipment violation.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
A know 40-year-old man was stopped for a summary traffic violation Wednesday at 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of Colonel Drake Highway and Bracken Road in Bell Township, Clearfield County. During the stop, the man was found to be driving under the influence. Charges are pending.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Indiana
On April 1 at approximately 4:22 p.m., an unknown actor operated an ATV on a person’s property on the 300-block of Punkin Ridge Road, Chest Township, Clearfield County. The investigation is currently ongoing.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.