State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On April 22 at 4:31 a.m., police were dispatched to Edgewood Apartments in reference to a disturbance. Timothy Polites fled the scene as officers were en route. Officers later made contact with Polites, where he forced himself into the callers’ neighboring apartment. Polites was taken into custody and housed in Clearfield County Jail.
———
On April 21 at 2:30 p.m., a 2017 Freightliner Sprinter was traveling on Martin Street Extension in Lawrence Township when the driver, Efren Ruiz, 40, of Saugus, Calif. failed to keep his vehicle within his lane of travel. The truck struck a guard rail and continued to travel into Clearfield Borough where the operator stopped the truck. The truck had two flat tires as a result that had to be repaired along the roadway. There were no injuries to the driver or his passenger, Joshua C. Alamo, 36, of Mckinney, Texas.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On April 16, troopers received a report of retail thefts that occurred at Weis Market, 501 N. Centre St., Philipsburg. These thefts occurred between March 5 and April 10. Stormi Rebo, 27, of Philipsburg was identified through surveillance video and citations were issued.