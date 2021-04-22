Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Monday at 2:08 p.m., police were notified by staff at Family Dollar of a trespass that had occurred that day after a trespass notice had been given on April 17. Charges have been filed against Cory Lewis.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., a crash occurred on Boone Mountain Road near its intersection with Route 153, Huston Township. Joseph F. Cesa, 33, of Dagus Mines swerved to avoid a pothole and lost control of his vehicle. Cesa’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree before coming to final rest.
———
On Tuesday at 10:50 p.m., Clearfield County 911 contacted PSP DuBois to report a man in the emergency room with a gunshot wound due to cleaning his firearm. PSP DuBois investigated the incident and found that it was an accidental shooting.
———
On Tuesday at 12:39 p.m., a crash occurred on Barletta Road near Sprague Road, Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Jason P. Petrillo was driving when his vehicle traveled off the roadway and into a ditch. The vehicle traveled approximately 100 feet down the ditch, striking a small wooden bridge and a utility pole. Police were assisted by Trooper Conner, Sykesville Fire Department, and Sykesville EMS.
———
On Tuesday at 1:06 a.m., an incident occurred on Smithfield Street, Sandy Township. Marcus Tenny, 37, of DuBois was driving under the influence of alcohol. Tenny was arrested.
———
On Monday at 8 a.m., police responded to a domestic between two adults on I-80 East, Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Robert Lanager, 53, of DuBois was charged with harassment as a result of this incident.
———
On April 10 at 11:25 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop on Route 219, Washington Township, Jefferson County, for a traffic violation. Upon further investigation, a 32-year-old DuBois man was taken into custody for driving under the influence. An investigation continues.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
On Sunday at 1:48 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 255 between Birch Valley Road and Laurel Estates Road, Jay Township, Elk County. Jeffrey L. Miller, 54, of DuBois was driving when he struck an embankment, telephone pole, and a row of trees. Route 255 was closed for a short period of time until the utility pole could be repaired. Miller was transported to Penn Highlands Elk by Bennett’s Valley Ambulance. Police were assisted on scene by Bennett’s Valley EMS, St. Mary’s Medic 12, and Jay Township VFD.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.