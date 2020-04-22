Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
Three Houtzdale residents were charged after an incident that occurred on April 17 just before 11 a.m. on the 300-block of Clara Street in Houtzdale Borough. A physical altercation occurred between Haylee Wisor, 24, and Paul Witherite, 33 where Wisor allegedly struck Witherite, and Witherite allegedly strangled Wisor. While police were still active, Jo Witherite, 62, arrived on scene with her husband and two children. After being instructed to leave, Jo Witherite refused to leave and began to yell loudly at Wisor who was in custody in a police vehicle. While yelling at Wisor, Jo Witherite turned her back side to Wisor and “stuck it out” and repeatedly smacked her own back side to cause annoyance. Paul Witherite was taken into custody and arrested for strangulation; Haylee Wisor was taken into custody on a prior arrest warrant and also cited for harassment; and Jo Witherite was cited for disorderly conduct.
———
PSP responded to a crash on April 21 at 4:08 p.m. on state Route 729/Tyrone Pike near Prisk Road in Ferguson Township. A 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by Roger A. Dudurich, 56, of Irvona, was traveling south when a tree fell from the side of the road and blocked both lanes of travel. The Buick crashed into the tree in a head-on collision, causing visible damage to the front portion of the vehicle and causing the front air bags to deploy. No injuries were sustained by Dudurich or his passenger, Douglas F. Bakaysa, 45, of Coalport.
———
PSP are investigating a theft of vehicle parts that occurred between April 17 and April 18 on Bailey Road in Pike Township. Suspects cut the catalytic off the 69-year-old female victim’s vehicle while it was parked at the location. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
PSP are currently investigation an assault that occurred April 12 at 3:30 p.m. at SCI Houtzdale. A Known inmate, Cordero Smith, 28, assaulted a 43-year-old male corrections officer of Cresson, causing injury.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to a Naulton Road address for a report of suspicious vehicles. Police learned that two separate vehicles were in an individual’s driveway that night prior and then left the scene.
———
Police were contacted by a High Street resident in reference to a theft, however the incident was found to be civil in nature.
———
Keys were turned in to police which were located at Irvin Park. The owners may claim the keys at the police station if they are able to provide a correct description.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
April 19
Someone damaged a window on a Toyota truck that was parked on N. Stockdale Street, sometime between April 18 and the morning of April 19. Police are investigating.
———
April 20
Police received a report of a wanted male sleeping in his vehicle on South Church St. Upon arrival, the male was confirmed as Jason Brundridge and was taken into custody. Brundridge was transported and he was turned over to the Clearfield County Sheriffs Department.
———
Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Sheetz, located at 124 N. Brady St., to assist the ambulance with a male having a panic attack. Upon our arrival, police made contact with the male and was identified. Police advised the ambulance the scene was secure and they arrived and provided care to the male and transported him to Penn Highlands ER. His vehicle was secured. No further action was needed by this department.
———
Police received a report of stolen jewelry. Investigation continues.
———
Police were dispatched to 123 E. Long Ave. for the report of an assault. A male and female had an argument which resulted in the female pushing the male to the door and then the male grabbed the female. There were no visible injuries or redness.
———
Police assisted the fire department with an outside fire possibly endangering a structure. Police arrived on scene and learned a male was burning plastic and wood. He was advised that it was to be only wood that he is allowed to burn as long as he is cooking food. He was given a warning and police cleared.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On April 12 on state Route 422 in Shelocta, Indiana County, PSP investigated an incident where a father smacked his juvenile four-year-old of Glen Campbell on his back side for disciplinary reasons, causing a small mark. No crime was committed, and PSP stated the incident was unfounded.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On April 12 at 5:44 p.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on Railroad Street/N. Centre Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Further investigation revealed a passenger in the vehicle, Randy Frank, 51, of Morrisdale, was in possession of methamphetamine and related paraphernalia.
———
On April 21 at approximately 6:30 p.m., the suspect vehicle allegedly involved in a fatal hit and run crash on April 17 around 9 p.m. on state Route 45 in the area of Penns Valley Road and Paradise Road in Penn Township, Centre County, was located. Any additional witnesses are asked to contact PSP Rockview. John D. King of Spring Mills was killed as a result of the incident.
———
Between April 18 and April 19 on South Front Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP Rockview responded to a complaint of a theft of a dark blue Carhart jacket from Coinop Laundry. A 38-year-old male of Philipsburg left his jacket in the laundry the previous night and when he returned the following day to retrieve it, his jacket was missing.