Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On March 30 at 2:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a stone wall in front of a residence on River Road. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a note had been left at the residence saying that a school van was run off the road by another vehicle and struck the property owner’s stone wall, and also had the driver’s contact information. Police then contacted the van driver. It was discovered that the driver, Mary M. Parks, 80, of Clearfield, was slowing down to turn into the driveway when a pickup truck attempted to drive around her. A vehicle was coming towards them in the opposite lane, and the truck turned into the van, almost striking it and causing the van to hit the stone wall. No injuries were reported.
Curwensville Borough
Police received a complaint of disorderly conduct. It is being alleged that a man had created a disturbance at a place of business. The man was yelling at the owner of the business to keep the noise down. Police handled at the scene.
Police responded to a School Street residence for a report of loud noise, however upon police arrival it was discovered the individuals had already fled.
Police were dispatched to Schofield Street residence. An unknown individual had parked half on the sidewalk and half on the road creating traffic hazard. The vehicle left prior to police arrival. Police would like to remind the public that it is unlawful to park on sidewalks.
Police assisted a motorist with unlocking their vehicle.
Police responded to the area of Ridge Avenue for the report of a rabid fox. The animal was gone prior to police arrival.
Police assisted the Curwensville Ambulance with a woman having a crisis.
Police received a complaint of a suspicious woman who was throwing rocks at a window on Walnut Street. The woman had fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
On March 28 at 12:52 a.m., Michele Sherwood, 34, of DuBois was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Route 28, Rose Township, Jefferson County. Upon further investigation, Sherwood was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drug paraphernalia. Jessica McClure, 20, of Luthersburg was found to be in possession of multiple controlled substances, scales, packaging material, and related paraphernalia. Zoltan Szabo, 22, of Punxsutawney was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. This investigation remains open.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
On March 30, unknown suspect(s) entered a 53-year-old Fallentimber woman’s driveway on the 600-block of Mountaindale Road, Reade Township, Cambria County and took possession of a red 2020 Troy Built model 2620 snow blower.
State Police at Rockview
