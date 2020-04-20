Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
PSP were contacted on April 17 in reference to a burglary on the 5200-block of St. Lawrence Road in Beccaria Township. Two known suspects did forcibly enter the location and take two cameras that were located inside the the residence owned by a 52-year-old male of Pa. Furnace. The suspects were located and admitted to the crime. Charges to be filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge James Glass.
On April 16 a handgun belonging to a 45-year-old male was stolen from a Potter Street residence in Karthaus Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP at 857-3800.
On April 16, troopers responded to a PFA violation in progress on Oak Ridge Road in Jordan Township. Hugo Travis, 37, of Madera, had an active PFA from a 35-year-old female of Madera. Travis allegedly entered the victim’s home and was standing in the kitchen. The victim’s daughter called police to report the incident. Travis then fled on foot in an unknown direction of travel before police arrived on scene.
A crash occurred on April 16 at 9:02 a.m. on the 800-block of Pinetop Road in Bradford Township. Sean D. Rockmore, 49, of Clearfield, was traveling north and failed to negotiate a right hand curve. The vehicle veered into the southbound lane and continued to travel by exiting the highway, up an embankment, striking a street sign, then striking a tree before spinning onto the roadway. Rockmore was transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of injuries. Police were assisted on scene by the state Department of Transportation, Emigh’s Towing, and BJW Vol. Fire Co.
On April 16, a 31-year-old male of Irvona was arrested on Main Street/Atlantic Avenue in Bigler Township for alleged drug possession and DUI. Charges are pending.
Clearfield Borough
Police found a vehicle parked at the rear of Hillcrest Cemetery without an occupant. Contact was made with the owner who was told to move the vehicle.
Police assisted with traffic control at the Salvation Army food drive. There was a large number of vehicles on Cemetery and Woodland Roads that were causing traffic to come to a standstill.
Police were dispatched to the 500 block of East 5th Street for wires hanging onto the roadway. Officers found that they were phone lines and were able to remove them.
Police responded to the intersection of Nichols Street and Turnpike Avenue for traffic lights not functioning. Officers found that there was a power outage in the area, so they put up a four-way stop sign and lit flares. Power did turn back on in the area later and the traffic lights started functioning again.
Police were dispatched to a residence on North 5th Street for a psychological emergency. Upon arrival, a male agreed to be transported by EMS to Penn Highlands for a mental health evaluation.
Police were notified of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. According to the victim, she let a male borrow her vehicle which was supposed to be for only 30 minutes. The male failed to return the vehicle. The incident is still under investigation.
Police were dispatched to a business on Bridge Street for an alarm. Officers arrived on scene and found that employees had accidentally set the alarm off.
Police were dispatched to a business on Turnpike Avenue for an alarm. Officers arrived on scene and found that the building was secure. A keyholder was contacted about the alarm going off.
Police responded to the area of Reed Street for a water main break. The municipal authority and business manage were notified of the break.
Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Nichols Street. Upon arrival, it was found that a juvenile was riding her bike and entered Nichols Street without stopping nor looking both ways for traffic. The juvenile was struck by a vehicle and sustained moderate injuries. She was transported to Penn Highlands via EMS for further treatment. The driver of the vehicle will not be charged/cited.
Police responded to the area of East Locust and North 5th streets for a suspicious male. Contact was made with the known male and he was advised to leave the area and go home.
Lawrence Township
Police were dispatched on April 17 at 2:41 p.m. to Dollar General at the Clearfield Mall for a retail theft. Officers located Barbara Louise Shaw of Clearfield in Ollie’s and found in her possession two shirts that she allegedly took from the Dollar General. Charges of retail theft are pending.
Police received a report of a PFA violation and harassment that allegedly took place between April 2 and April 14. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Stephen Termin, 48, of Curwensville, had attempted numerous times to contact the 50-year-old victim of Clearfield through text messages, Facebook messages and phone calls. The victim has an active PFA against Termin. Charges were filed. Termin does have an active warrant for his arrest. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Termin are asked to contact Lawrence Township Police.
Police on April 18 at 10:47 p.m. responded to a report of terroristic threats at the 700-block of W. Front Street in Clearfield. Upon arrival, it was discovered that Anthony Brunstetter, 31, of DuBois, approached the victims’ vehicle in the parking lot and began yelling at the occupants inside including a 23-year-old male, 23-year-old female and 3-year-old child. Brunstetter then began punching the driver’s window of the vehicle and threatened to go home and get his AR-15 rifle and return and shoot them. Brunstetter then fled the scene. Charges have been filed and a warrant has been issued for Brunstetter’s arrest.
Police on patrol on April 16 at 10:02 p.m. observed a vehicle traveling in a easterly direction on U.S. 322/state Route 153 on the Rockton Mountain Highway swerving back and forth between lanes. Officers conducted a traffic stop and found the driver, Steven Edward Williams of Clearfield, allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Charges of DUI are pending lab results.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to the area of Elm Street and Bradley Street for a reported issue with parking. The owners of the vehicle agreed to move the vehicle in question.
Police responded to a traffic crash at a local business. The driver was cited for having a suspended license as well as the owner of the vehicle.
A missing juvenile was reported in the borough. The juvenile was later located at the Grampian Park in which he was then brought back to his parents’ home in the borough.
Police responded to a retail theft in progress at the Dollar General. The individuals were caught leaving the area and a traffic stop was initiated. The driver was found to have active warrants and the passenger was found to have the merchandise from the store.
Police assisted Lawrence Township police with attempting to serve criminal warrants on an individual in Curwensville Borough.
Police responded to a domestic dispute at Curwensville Commons. No one was found to be injured in the domestic and one party was already agreeing to leave for the night.
Police responded to a Walnut Street residence for a report of an animal that was sick and not acting right after getting into the neighbor’s garbage.
An individual turned in a wallet to police in which the wallet was then returned to the rightful owner.
Police assisted Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder with an unresponsive patient on Griffith Avenue.
Police received a report of packages stolen from a resident’s porch. The investigation is ongoing into this incident.
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
April 17
A Treasure Lake resident reported that two cars pulled in her driveway, and one of the men came to her door looking for her son who allegedly owed them money. The woman told the man her son no longer lived there, and they eventually left without incident.
A 22-year-old resident hit her brakes on Coral Reef Road due to a deer running out in front of her vehicle and the truck traveling behind her hit her vehicle. The 49-year-old driver approached her vehicle, but because she was afraid of the man, the woman did not open her window, so the man left the scene. Police were able to locate the man at his Treasure Lake Road residence. He admitted to the crash and provided police his information. Minor damage and no injuries reported.
April 18
A 46-year-old Hetrick Road man reported that he had loaned a vehicle to his sister-in-law to drive to Williamsport. While there the woman’s mother’s estranged 60-year-old boyfriend took the vehicle without permission and drove it back to DuBois, where he parked it in the Fullington parking lot where officers located it.
False alarm at a Treausre Lake residence.
A Clear Run resident reported there was a strange vehicle parked in her driveway. Prior to police arrival, the woman reported it was her granddaughter.
A 20-year-old Treausure Lake man lost control of his vehicle while traveling on Bay Road causing it to travel off the road and struck and sheared off three birch trees, causing them to fall on the car and block both lanes of traffic. No injuries and major damage reported.
April 19
Two false alarms at Fed Ex.
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
