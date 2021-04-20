Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police were called to the hospital for mental health patient who was to be out of control. Police arrived and found the man to be cooperative.
———
Police were dispatched to the area of East Twelfth Street for a suspicious man who was allegedly looking into vehicles. Police arrived, searched the area and were not able to locate the man.
———
Police responded to West Front Street for a 6-year-old boy who was to have walked from his residence. Police arrived and located the boy.
———
Police received a report of harassment from a Williams Street resident. The man was receiving unwanted messages that were threatening in nature.
———
Police transported a man from Spruce Street to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 2:42 p.m., police responded to the 600-block of Oak Street, Rush Township, Centre County, for a report of a domestic dispute with a firearm involved. Troopers arrived on scene and took Charles Foster, 59, of Sandy Ridge, into custody.