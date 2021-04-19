Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Thursday at 5:56 p.m., a crash occurred on Interstate 80 east, Graham Township, at mile marker 127.6. William L. Dixon, 66, of Janesville, Wis. became unconscious, causing him to lose control of his vehicle. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a guardrail, and overturned onto its right side. Dixon was assisted out of the vehicle by a passing motorist. He was then transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Moshannon Valley EMS for suspected minor injuries.
———
On Thursday at 9 a.m., Randall Mick Jr., 42, of Madera assaulted a 25-year-old Madera woman on Banion Road, Bigler Township. Mick was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail on charges of simple assault and harassment.
———
On April 13 at 9:40 a.m., Ryan Foster, 30, and Rylee Goetz, 22, both of St. Marys, became locked out of their rented motel room at Kwik Fill Plaza Motel, Kylertown. Foster and Goetz attempted to gain entrance to the motel room by forcing their way through the double pane window. This caused the outside window to crack in several locations. Their actions were caught on surveillance camera. Summary criminal mischief charges have been filed against both Foster and Goetz through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to Spruce Grove Trailer Park for a report of harassment. The suspect was informed that she would be arrested if the issue persists.
———
Police responded to a residence on East Pine Street for a woman being locked out of her house by her young child. Officers were able to gain entry through a window and unlock the door.
———
Police responded to an alleyway along Bigler Avenue for an individual having a seizure. Police provided aid until Clearfield EMS arrived on scene.
———
Police responded to a business on South Fourth Street for a reported retail theft. The suspects were observed on video surveillance concealing items in the store. The incident is under further investigation.
———
Police responded to a domestic dispute on East Walnut Street. Upon arrival, it was found that a man allegedly made threats of harm towards a woman. The man was placed in custody and charged with terroristic threats. The man was transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 300 block of Elm Street. Upon arrival, it was found that a man and a woman engaged in a verbal argument. Both individuals separated for the night.
———
Police responded to a report of criminal mischief on the 100 block of Nichols Street. It was found that someone pushed over a business sign, causing it to break. Video surveillance was obtained, and the incident is under further investigation.
———
Police responded to a residence on Spruce Street for a man who stated he was being stalked and harassed. Upon arrival, it was found that the man had recently used methamphetamine and was hallucinating. The man agreed to go to Penn Highlands Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
———
Police responded to the area of Bigler Avenue and Daisy Street for a woman laying on the sidewalk having a seizure. Officers arrived on scene and provided aid until Clearfield EMS arrived.
———
A man arrived at the Clearfield Borough Police Department and stated that he was being followed. It was found that the man had recently used methamphetamine days prior and was now hallucinating. The man was transported to Penn Highlands for an evaluation.
Lawrence Township
On Friday at 8:38 a.m., police received a report of several refrigerators and microwaves being stolen from multiple rooms at the Red Roof Inn. Suspects have been identified and an investigation is ongoing at this time.
———
On April 2 at 6:20 p.m., police were called to Parkview Drive for a disorderly man, identified as Brian J. Kostyak, yelling and screaming obscenities at his neighbors out in public, while intoxicated.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On April 17 at 11:44 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Main Street, Chest Township. During the stop the driver, a 62-year-old Johnstown man, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On April 15 at 2:32 p.m., police investigated a report of a stolen vehicle on Thomas Street, Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County. Charges were filed against Morgan Henry, 33, of Williamsport as a result of this investigation.