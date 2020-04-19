PSP DuBois
On April 17 at 4:54 p.m. PSP responded to a crash on I80 in Brookville Borough. A 2018 Ford Escape driven by Michael E. Weiss, 39, of New York, N.Y. was traveling eastbound near mile marker 78 when it encountered slippery road conditions from a snow squall. This caused the Ford to exit off the north side of the roadway before impacting an embankment off the north side of the road, sliding back across the road and impacting another embankment. This tore off the right front axel of the vehicle. Weiss’ passengers, Amy Thirjung, 41, also of New York, N.Y. and a 4-year-old juvenile secured in a booster seat were not injured. Assisting on scene was Pine Creek Twp. Vol. Fire Co. and Jefferson County EMS.
———
On April 17 around 5:30 p.m. PSP responded to a crash on state Route 219 in Washington Township, Jefferson County. A 16-year-old male from Reynoldsville was driving a 2003 Ford Ranger, traveling south when it veered off the west wide of the roadway due to driving too fast for road conditions, striking an embankment before it overturned. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Assisting PSP on scene was Brockway Ambulance and Brockway Vol. Fire Co.
———
On April 17 at 6:12 p.m. PSP responded to Airport Road in Washington Township for a hit-and-run crash. The unknown vehicle was traveling east on SR 830 when it veered off the side of the roadway and struck a stop sign before fleeing from the scene. Anyone with information about this crash should call PSP DuBois at 371-4652.
———
A 24-year-old female from Summerville was charged with DUI through District Court 46-3-01 related to an incident that occurred March 9 on Hanes Drive/Oklahoma Salem Road in Sandy Township.
PSP Punxsutawney
A 36-year-old male from Brookville was charged with DUI after a crash occurred on March 27 along state Route 36 in Rose Township, Jefferson County.