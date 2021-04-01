Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of a theft from a local storage unit shed. The caller reported that someone had stolen his belongings from the shed but was unable to provide police with descriptions of any items that were stolen. Police later learned that the man had never rented a storage unit and that no items were stolen.
———
Police responded to a vehicle accident at the intersection of South Third Street and Ogden Avenue. Police arrived on scene and observed two vehicles heavily damaged with one vehicle being rolled on its side. Police, Fire, and EMS assisted the occupants with exiting the vehicle and provided medical attention.
———
Police were dispatched to a report of a woman “passed out” in a vehicle. Police arrived on scene and located the woman. Police discovered that the woman was taking a nap while her friend was shopping.
———
Police are investigating a “hit and run” that occurred to an unoccupied parked vehicle on East Locust Street.
———
Police responded to a report of a man who had fallen and hit his head in a parking lot of a North Third Street business. Police arrived and rendered aid until EMS arrived on scene.
———
Police received a report of multiple borough traffic cones being stolen from Williams Street. Police are investigating.
———
Police responded to a report of illegal burning at a Barclay Street residence. Police instructed the resident to extinguish the flames. Later the same shift, police observed continued burning at the same residence. Citations to be filed.
———
Police were dispatched to the hospital for a combative patient. Police arrived on scene and located the patient who was experiencing a mental health crisis. Police assisted with calming the man while ED staff provided treatment.
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Police are investigating a hit and run accident that occurred on State Street.
———
Police received several reports of a suspicious woman walking around Filbert and George Street. The woman was allegedly looking in windows and attempting to gain access to the residence. The woman fled prior to police arrival
———
Police are investigating an attempted burglary.
———
Police responded to a residential burglary alarm. Police checked the residence and found it was secure.
———
Curwensville police assisted Clearfield based State Police at the commons.
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
