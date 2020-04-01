State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 11:59 a.m., a lost dog incident was reported on the 4200-block of Allport Highway, Graham Township. The incident occurred as Calvin Wood of Allport let his brindle-colored pug outside before going to bed. The dog, named Xiao-Li, is eight years of age and very friendly. If located, please contact PA State Police at 857-3800.
———
On Sunday at 12:13 p.m., troopers were attempting to locate a person on an active arrest warrant on Old Turnpike Road, Morris Township. While there, they encountered William Blankenship, 45, of Allport. Blankenship admitted to police that he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed through District Court.
———
On March 25 at 12:25 a.m., police arrested Jonathan Gilpatrick, 19, of Philipsburg for driving under the influence near the 700-block of Swoope Street, Brisbin Borough.
———
On March 9 at noon, police received a report of a theft by bad checks on Spring Street, Houtzdale Borough.
Clearfield Borough
Officers were dispatched to the area of Clearfield and Williams Street for a loud noise. Officers searched and patrolled the area and did not hear any other loud noises.
———
Officers responded to a residence on South Fifth Street for an overdose. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim who was conscious and alert. Clearfield EMS arrived on scene and transported the individual to Penn Highlands Hospital.
———
Officers were dispatched to a residence on Turnpike Avenue for a dispute between and man and a woman. Upon arrival, the woman informed officers that the man she knows left and she did not want him back at her residence. Officers were not able to locate the man.
———
Officers were dispatched to a residence on Spruce Street for a domestic dispute. Contact was made with a woman and the incident is still under further investigation.
State Police at DuBois
On March 1 at 2:20 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted for an equipment violation on South Main Street, Sandy Township. Upon further investigation, it was determined the driver, Devon Yusnukis, 24, of Luthersburg was driving under the influence. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
On Feb. 15 at 2:59 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Bee Line Highway, Sandy Township for numerous title 75 violations. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle, a 52-year-old Reynoldsville woman, was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The woman was taken into custody and charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
On Sunday, Walmart employees reported that a 29-year-old DuBois man, who had previously been trespassed from the store, and had been coming in to the store in the last few days, was there again. He left prior to officers arrival but was located at Sheetz and taken into custody without incident.
———
On Sunday, officers were called to the area of South Main Street and Kiwanis Trail for a suspicious man who was knocking on doors and laying in peoples yards. Upon arrival officers located the 30-year-old Brookville man in the area of KTH Architects. The man said he left Penn Highlands because they were not treating him well. He admitted to knocking on doors, but said he was looking for a phone. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
On Sunday, a false alarm occurred at Staples.
———
On Saturday, Walmart employees reported a 29-year-old DuBois man who was no longer permitted in the store, had entered the store and may have taken an item of clothing without paying for it. The investigation continues.
———
On Saturday, Patrick O’Brien, 36, was taken into custody and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver, after police were called to his home when his 27-year-old girlfriend was found unresponsive. O’Brien eventually told police that he and his girlfriend had both ingested illegal drugs earlier in the evening. The investigation continues.
———
On Friday, a 46-year-old Highland Street Extension resident reported someone took the catalytic converter from his dump truck that was parked off of No. 2 Shaft Road. They also removed a ratchet set and the battery for the truck. The approximate value of the loss is $1,100.
———
On Friday, a Flowing Well Road resident reported his dogs had gotten loose and were missing.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On March 17 at 3:54 a.m., a one vehicle crash occurred on Route 36, Chest Township. Victoria L. Small, 26, of North Cambria was driving when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert causing disabling damage. Small was not injured as a result and reported wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On March 26 at 11 p.m., an incident occurred on the 100-block of Rodeo Drive, Reade Township, Cambria County. Robyn Boone, 55, of Curwensville and William Boone, 54, of Glasgow entered into a verbal argument. The incident became physical and William Boone pushed Robyn Boone, as she then struck/grabbed William Boone’s face. Charges have been filed at Magisterial District Judge Michael Zungali’s office in relation to this incident.