State Police at Punxsutawney
On April 14 at 6:33 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on Main Street near Dirt Street in Burnside Borough for a moving violation. During the stop, the 45-year-old female operator from Uniontown showed signs of being impaired on a controlled substance and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
———
On April 16 at 1:15 a.m. troopers received a report of an attempted burglary at the 300-block of W. Main St. in MahaffeyBorough. A witness told police that an unknown individual pushed the front door fo the residence open and proceeded to reach inside the door in an attempt to defeat the locking chain. The individual was unsuccessful in fully unlocking the door and fled the scene in an unknown direction after the 54-year-old female victim made her presence known. The investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Rockview
On April 15 at 3:32 p.m. troopers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle on Thomas Street in Snow Shoe Borough. The victim was an 81-year-old female. Megan Henry, 33, of Williamsport had theft of a motor vehicle charges filed against her as a result of the investigation.