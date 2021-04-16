Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Thursday at 2:45 a.m., police investigated an incident of criminal mischief on the 100-block of Fourth Avenue, Curwensville Borough. Unknown suspect(s) damaged the door to a 26-year-old Curwensville woman’s residence.
———
On Tuesday at 11:58 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West near mile marker 138.7, Rush Township, Centre County. A driver merged left to avoid hitting cones on the road when his trailer struck another vehicle. Both vehicles were driven from the scene.
———
On Tuesday at 10:50 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 322, Boggs Township. Harold W. Vaughn, 42, of West Decatur became distracted while driving, traveling off the roadway and striking a section of guide rails. Vaughn will be cited for summary traffic violations through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
Police are investigating an incident which occurred between Dec. 2, 2020 and April 12, 2021. A 53-year-old Hawk Run woman was scammed out of approximately $10,000 by unknown suspect(s) from another county.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Friday, police received a report of a theft of water services from Pike Township Water Authority. A White Road residence had been shut off due to non-payment in August of 2019. The supply had been turned back on, and 117,000 gallons had been used by Leslie Bailor Jr., 40, of Clearfield by the time of the report. Criminal theft of services charges are pending at this time.
———
On April 11, police responded to a report of an unwanted, extremely intoxicated man at the Lawrence Park Village Complex. Prior to police arrival, the caller reported that the man had left the area in a blue sedan. Officers made contact with the man, identified as Michael J. Garito, 40. Garito was taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol and taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On April 10 at 10:10 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West, Sandy Township. For unknown reasons, a vehicle driven by Richard T. Cutler, 57, of Smithmill rolled onto its side and exited the south berm, striking a road sign. The vehicle came to final rest off the south berm facing west. Exit 97 was closed for cleanup. Cutler was transported by DuBois EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois for possible injury. Police were assisted on scene by Sandy Township Fire Department and PennDOT.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
Police are investigating a theft of a 69-year-old Glasgow man’s Generac 2500W generator, orange and black in color, valued at $200, from the 100-block of Meadow Lane, Reade Township, Cambria County. The theft is believed to have taken place between March 1-26.
———
Police are investigating a theft of a 27-year-old Gallitzin man’s 2015 Yamaha Raptor 700cc that was behind the residence on the 100-block of Post Office Road, Blandburg. The theft is believed to have taken place between Nov. 1, 2020 and Nov. 26, 2020. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pa. State Police at Ebensburg at (814) 471-6500.
State Police at Rockview
No report.