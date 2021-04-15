Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday, unknown suspect(s) entered a 44-year-old Morrisdale man’s residence on the 100-block of Wild Wood Lane, Graham Township, while it was unoccupied. Suspect(s) then stole approximately $100 in quarters. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Tuesday at 8 p.m., Christine Nolan, 34, of DuBois was discovered running out onto Ginter Morann Highway, Woodward Township, in front of cars, while heavily intoxicated. Charges of public drunkenness were filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Tuesday at 5 a.m., Justin Haney, 38, of Morrisdale and a 36-year-old Morrisdale woman were involved in a verbal altercation at a residence on Toad Lane, Morris Township. Haney advised that he was going to “knock her teeth out” if she did not get away from him. Haney appeared manifestly under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges for harassment were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Tuesday at 1:46 a.m., Justin Haney, 38, of Morrisdale was knocking and bothering residents on Toad Lane, Morris Township, after he had been advised to not go on the property again. Charges for disorderly conduct and public intoxication were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Monday at 3:14 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West, Bradford Township. Razvan Vasilovici, 34, of Vancouver, Wash. was stopped at a properly erected stop sign waiting to merge onto I-80 when Gared R. Dixon, 24, of Tyrone impacted Vasilovici’s vehicle’s rear end. No injuries were reported.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
