Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 10 p.m., a criminal mischief occurred on Johnsons Road, Cooper Township. Unknown suspect(s) caused damage to the driver side bed of a 22-year-old Morrisdale man’s truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
———
On Sunday at 3 p.m., an incident occurred as unknown suspect(s) damaged the lock to the Goodwill donation bin on North Front Street, Philipsburg, Decatur Township. If anyone has information in regards to this case, please contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
———
On Sunday at 12:01 a.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Ansonville Road, Jordan Township. While driving east, a vehicle driven by Stephan A. Kovalick, 24, of Houtzdale traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. Kovalick fled the scene. There was an open can of Keystone Beer in the center console cup carrier.
———
Between April 7 and April 11, an incident occurred on Curwensville Tyrone Highway, Knox Township. A suspect stole money from a woman by using her debit card without her permission. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Saturday at 6:22 p.m., James Dillen, 26, of Grassflat was located and taken into custody after a foot pursuit on the 700-block of Houser Road, Bradford Township. Dillen was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges of flight to avoid apprehension, drug possession, possession of paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute were filed at Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Friday at 11:23 p.m., a 35-year-old Philipsburg woman was stopped on Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township. She was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of drugs, and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit to carry concealed. Charges are pending at this time.
———
On April 7 at 9:08 p.m., Kenneth Leigey, 29, of Morrisdale was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance on Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township. Leigey was released to a family member. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On April 7 at 3:58 p.m., a two vehicle crash occurred on I-80, Bradford Township. In this incident, a vehicle carelessly moved from the right lane into the left lane forcing Todd L. Carron, 42, of St. Louis, Mo. off the roadway. Carron suffered moderate injuries and was transported by helicopter to UPMC Altoona. A passenger, Anthony Jackson, 47, also of St. Louis, was uninjured. The other vehicle did not stop and continued west. Police were assisted on scene by Clearfield Fire Department, Clearfield EMS, BJW Fire Company, and PennDOT. The roadway was shut down for multiple hours.
———
On April 7 at 11:29 a.m., a crash occurred on Shawville Highway, Bradford Township. While driving north, Taylor G. Slogosky, 29, of Philipsburg failed to see that Daniel L. Brion, 32, of Lanse was stopped in traffic and waiting to turn left into a private road. As a result of failing to see that Brion was stopped, Slogosky rear ended Brion. Slogosky was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash, and was transported to Penn Highlands for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Slogosky consented to a legal blood draw. Brion had a suspended driver’s license and was transported to Clearfield County Jail on an active arrest warrant.
———
On April 7 at 7:25 a.m., police investigated the death of an inmate at the Houtzdale Prison. It was determined the inmate, a 74-year-old Houtzdale man, had died of natural causes.
———
On April 3 at 9:25 a.m., police investigated a fugitive from justice on the 500-block of Geo Drive, Decatur Township. It was determined that the suspect’s detainer was lifted by the state of Louisiana. No charges were filed against the suspect.
———
On March 30 at 9:13 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted for a traffic violation on Clearfield Woodland Highway, Bradford Township. Henry Spencer, 35, of Olean, N.Y. was found to be driving under the influence and was also in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On March 24 at 2:20 p.m., troopers responded to a burglary on Third Level Road, Boggs Township. Copper piping was cut out of a 68-year-old Portersville man’s residence and various items were taken such as an antique trunk/chest, and a two-piece tool box that contained various tools. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On March 19 at 2:47 p.m., a 17-year-old Karthaus girl and Alexia Dixon, 19, of Philipsburg were encountered during a stop for a traffic violation on Woodland Bigler Highway, Bradford Township. Subsequent investigation indicated that Dixon was in possession of drug paraphernalia and the 17-year-old was driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Both were charged through the appropriate court systems.
———
Sometime between Dec. 1 and April 7, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence on Shawville Croft Highway, Goshen Township. Several items were stolen, including jewelry, a wedding ring, and a jewelry box. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
Police were contacted concerning a pedal bike that was located in the area of Susquehanna Avenue and Linden Street. An 18” red and black Next Bike was picked up and placed in the borough garage.
———
Police were advised of criminal mischief to a vehicle at the Curwensville High School. The camera system was checked and it was determined that the damage to the vehicle had not occurred at the school.
———
Police were contacted about persons who were to be wanted at the Curwensville Commons. Upon learning whom the individuals were, their names were checked by police and found to not have active warrants.
———
Police were contacted concerning a suspicious vehicle on Cooper Road. The individuals were found to be feeding fish in the area.
———
Police were contacted about a man passed out in a vehicle near Lezzer Lumber on Schofield Street. The individual was located and explained that he was sleeping after a long day of work. The individual was found to not be under the influence.
———
Police were contacted by the Pennsylvania State Police regarding an individual whom was possibly operating a vehicle without a valid license. The vehicle and individual were located and it was found that the individual did have a valid license.
———
Residents in the area reported fraudulent phone scams to police where the individuals had fallen victim to scams for $200.
———
Police were contacted concerning a harassment issue along Allegheny Street involving a bag of garbage.
———
Police were contacted concerning a hit and run incident at Park Avenue Towers. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police assisted Curwensville EMS with a combative patient at the Curwensville House. EMS were able to transport the patient safely.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
On Saturday, officers received multiple calls from a Kilmer Road residence regarding a family not getting along and wanting to kick family members out of the house because they are not getting along. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
On Saturday, a 52-year-old Carson Avenue man reported that his 71-year-old mother had been drinking and was being aggressive with him. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
On Saturday, officers investigated a 911 hang up call at a Treasure Lake residence. The resident reported that his son and girlfriend were refusing to leave the residence, but when he called 911 they left so he hung up.
———
On Saturday, there was a false alarm at Priority First Credit Union.
———
On Saturday, there was a false alarm at the old Bon Ton store.
———
On Saturday, a small child ran to a neighbor’s apartment in Garden Grove to report that her parents were fighting. Upon arrival officers located the 35-year-old man and his 27-year-old girlfriend who both admitted they had a loud verbal altercation, but it did not get physical and they had resolved their issues.
———
On Friday, there was a false alarm at a Treasure Lake residence.
———
On Friday, officers were called to the South Brady Street area for the report of a dog running loose, and the door of the residence it came from hanging open. Officers located the owner who was having trouble catching the dog. Officers assisted with catching the dog and the owner was warned about keeping the dog under control.
———
On Friday, a Euclid Avenue couple reported that while in Walmart their neighbor confronted them, and began yelling at them to take off their masks, then began blowing in their faces. This investigation continues.
———
On Friday, there was a false alarm at the VA Clinic.
———
On Friday, officers responded to domestic disturbance between a 56-year-old man and his 24-year-old daughter at their Treasure Lake residence. Upon arrival officers met with the 24-year-old in the front yard. She reported the two got into an argument that lead to him pushing her. No injuries were reported and officers handled the situation without incident.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On April 9 at 2:40 a.m., Madera Fire Department requested assistance from the PSP State Police Fire Marshal in determining the origin and cause of a fire that destroyed a 10’ x 60’ mobile home on the 6000-block of Cross Roads Boulevard, Bigler Township. The home was owned by a 53-year-old Smoke Run man. The fire was determined to have been intentionally started. Damage is estimated at $10,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact Clearfield State Police at 857-3800.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.