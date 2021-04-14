Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 9:39 a.m., Drew Dunworth, 46, of DuBois allgedly forced his way into a 49-year-old Grampian woman’s residence on Chestnut Grove Highway, Penn Township. Despite the woman repeatedly asking Dunworth to leave, he remained outside her living room until police arrived. Upon police arrival, Dunworth was taken into custody. Dunworth was lodged in Clearfield County Jail for a previous arrest warrant. Lawrence Township Police assisted PSP Clearfield at this incident.
———
On Sunday at 11:30 a.m., a 22-year-old East Freedom man pushed a 22-year-old Morrisdale woman during an argument on Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Saturday at 10:04 p.m., a 17-year-old Patton male was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia on Glendale Boulevard, Beccaria Township. Charges are pending at this time.
———
On Saturday at 3:56 p.m., Jeremy L. Bowles, 39, of Bainbridge and R K. Hollenbaugh, 58, of Punxsutawney were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Rockton Mountain Highway, Pine Township. Rowles’ vehicle struck the rear of Hollenbaughs’ vehicle after Hollenbaugh slowed down for another vehicle turning off the roadway. Both vehicles came to final rest off the travel lane. A passenger in Hollenbaugh’s vehicle was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS for suspected minor injury.
———
On Saturday at 10 a.m., police engaged in a pursuit that occurred on Rockton Mountain Highway, Lawrence Township, then continued onto Route 153 through Penfield, onto Route 219 towards Brockway. The pursuit was then terminated for safety reasons. Registration for the involved vehicle was obtained. During the pursuit, and through interviews, the driver involved was identified as Jace Peters, 24, of Clearfield. Charges of fleeing and eluding, reckless endangering, and numerous traffic violations have been filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
On Saturday at 12:28 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Cross Roads Boulevard, Beccaria Township, for summary traffic violations. The driver, Harry McCartney, 29, of Huntingdon, was found to be under the influence. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On Friday at 3:30 a.m., police investigated a crash on I-80, Bradford Township. The driver, Paul Moscone, 39, of Saugus, Mass., was found to have an arrest warrant out of Westmoreland County. Moscone was charged with arrest prior to requisition and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
On April 8 at 11:51 a.m., $1,000 worth of gift cards were stolen via a Facebook scam. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On April 8 at 11:20 a.m., Justin Robert Haney, 38, of Morrisdale walked up to multiple homes on Glendale Avenue, Morris Township, and attempted to open the homes’ doors. This caused annoyance and alarm to the residents of these homes.
———
On April 7 at 12:39 p.m., police responded to a report of harassment on Baxter Drive, Brisbin Borough. Charges related to the incident are being filed against a 44-year-old Morrisdale woman, 22-year-old Osceola Mills woman, 25-year-old Brisbin woman, and a 25-year-old Osceola Mills man through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office and Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On April 4 at 12:25 a.m., John Piruta, 63, of Osceola Mills was found to be under the influence of alcohol while driving a motor vehicle on Curtin Street, Osceola Borough. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
———
On April 3 at 10:07 p.m., Mallory Bennett, 26, of Hawk Run was found to be driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on Deer Creek Road, Morris Township. Charges have been filed.
Clearfield Borough
A woman contacted police and stated that she was being harassed by another woman via text messaging. The suspect was contacted and informed not to contact the other woman.
———
Police were dispatched to the river walk for juveniles riding their bikes and skateboarding.
———
Police were dispatched to Sheetz for a woman passed out at an indoor dining table. Upon arrival, it was found that the woman was manifestly under the influence of a controlled substance. Clearfield EMS was summoned to the scene and the woman was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment. The woman was cited for public drunkenness.
———
Police were dispatched to Buck’s Pizza for an incident of trespassing. Upon arrival, it was found that a woman showed up for work but was fired the previous day. The ex-employee agreed to leave and was informed she no longer works at the business.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on Hook Street for two women arguing loudly with one another. Both women were warned for their actions.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on the 600-block of Dorey Street for a poisoning. Upon arrival, it was found that the mother of a two-month-old infant had a “kitchen accident,” which resulted in the mother accidentally mixing the infant’s formula with 80 proof vodka. The infant was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment by Clearfield EMS. The mother has been charged with felony endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, furnishing alcohol to minors, and corruption of minors.
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 12:44 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Route 879 for an equipment violation. Upon making contact with the driver, Clayton McGonigal, 24, of Tyrone, it was suspected that he was under the influence of controlled substance(s). Through the course of the investigation, a search of the vehicle was conducted, resulting in the locating of a controlled substance as well as numerous articles of drug paraphernalia. McGonigal ultimately refused a blood test and was released to a sober person. Charges have been filed on McGonigal for driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled in the future.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to Irvin Park for a suspicious vehicle. Police handled the incident at the scene.
———
An act of disorderly conduct was reported to Curwensville School.
———
A report of criminal mischief was received from a Filbert Street address. An unknown suspect had thrown eggs at a residence.
———
Police received a complaint of trespassing at a Walnut Street address. The individual was gone prior to police arrival.
———
Police are investigating an act of identity theft.
———
Police were summoned to the area of Locust Street for a known woman who was trespassing. The woman had fled prior to police arrival.
———
Curwensville Police assisted Lawrence Township Police in attempting to locate a vehicle involved in reckless driving.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Monday, police recovered a yield sign in Huston Township. There are no identifying markings on the sign. If any townships have had a report of a stolen yield sign, they are asked to please contact PSP DuBois.
———
On Friday at 9:40 p.m., police responded to Hoovertown Road, Huston Township for a reported domestic between a 40-year-old Penfield man and a 33-year-old Penfield woman, when a verbal altercation turned physical. Both were cited via non-traffic citations for summary harassment through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
On Friday at 5 p.m., police responded to an overdose on Walter Road, Bloom Township.
———
Police are investigating a property crime that occurred on April 3 on on Route 28, Warsaw Township, Jefferson County. The suspect in this incident is a 59-year-old DuBois man.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Friday at 12:15 p.m., police responded to an erratic man pacing in front of traffic on North Front Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. The man, identified as Marvin Letsinger, 46, of Philipsburg, was arrested for drug violations and sent for a medical evaluation.
———
Police are investigating an April 8 incident in which drug paraphernalia was found inside a residence on North Fifth Street, Philispburg Borough, Centre County, as a result of a signed search warrant. A suspect has been identified. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On March 27 at 12:13 a.m., Phillip Yates, 21, of Camden, Del., was arrested for possession of drugs, paraphernalia and driving under the influence on Philipsburg Bigler Highway, Decatur Township.