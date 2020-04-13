Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a report of a verbal altercation between a man and woman on West Market Street. Police deescalated the situation and the man agreed to leave the residence.
Police responded to a noise complaint on Turnpike Avenue. The man agreed to turn his music down.
Police responded to an unknown report of a woman asking her friend to call 911. Police made contact with the woman who was paranoid and believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The woman refused medical treatment.
Police were dispatched to East Sixth Street for a report of a suspicious woman. Police made contact with the woman who was found to be heavily intoxicated and contained warrants. The woman was taken into custody.
Lawrence Township Police requested assistance responding to a vehicle accident in which a car had flipped over and an occupant was laying on the road way. Police arrived and assisted EMS and fire crews.
Police responded to a physical confrontation involving a man and woman. Police arrived on scene and found that the man had left the area prior to police arrival. Police are investigating the incident.
Lawrence Township
On Saturday at 6:05 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle accident along Mill Road. A vehicle had rolled over, and a woman was lying on the ground outside of the vehicle. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the woman, Debra L. Hall, 55, of Clearfield had been driving herself to the hospital due to a laceration on her hand. She failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to strike a guide rail and roll over. Hall was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to the Dollar General store in reference to a vehicle lockout. The motorist was assisted and the vehicle was unlocked for the driver.
Police assisted a stranded motorist whom had run out of gas. Police were able to push the vehicle from the roadway and transport the driver to the gas station for fuel.
Police responded to a local bank in reference to an alarm. The building was found to be secure with no issues.
Police received an incident of fraud from a local business. The investigation is ongoing.
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with an active criminal warrant. The individual with the warrant, however, was not located.
Police observed a suspicious vehicle along Cooper Road in an area which was private property. The individuals were found to be fishing and advised to vacate the area as it was private property.
Police received a complaint of loitering or prowling at night time in which an individual had moved lawn ornaments in a resident’s yard overnight along Ride Avenue.
Individuals are reminded that they are not permitted to ride skateboards or bicycles on Northwest Bank Property.
Individuals are also reminded that Irvin Park is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals may still fish along the river banks while practicing social distancing, however, no one is permitted in the pavilions or any equipment including the basketball court or tennis court and playground for safety reasons.
Curwensville Borough employees also found that individuals had dropped off recycling and piled it up at the borough garage area. Residents are reminded that there are no longer any recycling center containers at the site due to the current pandemic, and are asked to not bring in any recycling until further notice. There will be a mandatory fine if anyone is caught dumping in the area.
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
On Thursday at 6:47 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 219 in Bloom Township. A deer ran into the roadway and directly into the pathway of a vehicle driven by Kelli L. Conley, 60, of Curwensville. Conley was unable to avoid the deer and struck it with the front of her vehicle. She received minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital.
A 74-year-old Grampian man gave a suspect $100 on Christmas Day for snow rails that were to be installed on his roof. The suspect did not install the snow rails; therefore, the man is out $100. This investigation is ongoing.
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Wednesday at 12:45 p.m., Hunter Asbell, 22, of Philipsburg and Matthew Harper, 22, of Philipsburg arrived at Burkholder’s Grocery Store, Penn Township, Centre County and damaged a vehicle. Damages estimated at $500. Charges of criminal mischief pending.
Sometime between April 7-9, a 57-year-old Moshannon man reported that his Smith and Wesson AR-15 was stolen from the 100-block of Borger Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. This investigation is ongoing.
On March 31 at 12:56 p.m., a crime occurred at Minit Mart, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. A 15-year-old Philipsburg boy went behind the cashier’s area and reached his hand through two cigarette dispensers and stole three packs of Marlboro menthol 100s valued at $7.20 each.
On Feb. 19 at 12:01 p.m., a crime occurred at Minit Mart, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. A 15-year-old Philipsburg boy took two metal grinders and a metal/plastic stash box with a total value of $57.97 without paying at the Minit Mart in Philipsburg.