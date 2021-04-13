Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Friday at 10:21 p.m., Samantha Clayburg, 33, of Roaring Spring was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance while driving on West Maple Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On Friday at 4:15 p.m., a 20-year-old Clearfield man was stopped for multiple violations on Rockton Mountain Highway, Pine Township. It was then discovered that he was driving under the influence of drug(s). Charges are pending toxicology results.
———
On Friday at 5:51 a.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Route 219, Greenwood Township. Isaak S. Bennett, 18, of Mahaffey was driving when he, for unknown reasons, drifted off the right side of the roadway. Bennett then overcorrected the vehicle, crossed the roadway, exited the left side of the roadway, impacted a culvert and overturned twice before coming to final, uncontrolled rest.
———
On April 6 at 4:30 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Ansonville Road, Jordan Township. Nicholas C. Dillon, 19, of McKeesport lost control of his vehicle, crossed the roadway, and left the roadway before making contact with a tree head on. The vehicle remained at final rest against the tree. As a result, all three individuals within the vehicle received injuries. All were transported to UMPC Altoona by Clearfield EMS.
———
On April 5 at 2:20 p.m., a 60-year-old Woodland man went into cardiac arrest at his residence on the 400-block of Main Street, Bradford Township. EMS responded and attempted life saving measures with no results. The man was pronounced deceased at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
———
Between April 3-5, an incidence of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle occurred on Glastonbury Street, Morris Township. A 62-year-old Hawk Run woman allowed a man to borrow her vehicle for a few hours. He did not return it on time. The woman reported the vehicle as stolen. The man then brought the vehicle back three days later. The woman refused to press criminal charges, and the case has been closed.
———
On March 31 at 9:20 p.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a residence on Griffith Avenue, Curwensville Borough, without force and stole a 38-year-old Curwensville woman’s backpack, jeans, and approximately $100 worth of jewelry. The investigation remains open. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On March 28 at 7:46 p.m., a fight occurred between Robbie Emigh, 50, of Philipsburg and David Bunge, 32, of State College, on Red Jacket Road, Boggs Township, after Bunge encouraged Emigh to fight him. Both suffered injuries which rose to the level of simple assault. Bunge was punched several times during the fight and Emigh was struck by a rock in the head. Bunge then threw the rock at Emigh’s truck which caused damage to the truck. Charges for simple assault and disorderly conduct were charged through District Court.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
April 12
A resident reported a suspicious vehicle parked along Lincoln Drive. Upon investigation found the driver, a 56-year-old DuBois man who appeared to be having a medical emergency. He was transported to Penn Highlands by EMS for treatment.
———
A 39-year-old DuBois woman reported that while her vehicle was parked in the DuBois Mall parking lot an unknown vehicle hit it, causing minor damage. A witness was able to provide a registration for the offending vehicle and officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A Treasure Lake resident reported receiving a call from who she believed to be the DuBois Area Middle School by the caller ID. The caller asked for her social security number, which she provided and realized immediately that it was a scam and hung up.
April 11
Officers were advised of a reckless driver in the area of Dairy Queen. DuBois City Police were able to locate the vehicle and 39-year-old driver. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A Circle Road woman reported receiving harassing messages via Snapchat from a man she did not know but had she had added to her account the week prior. The woman was able to block him from the app.
———
A South Brady Street resident reported an unknown vehicle was parked in her driveway and no one was around. Upon investigation, officers were able to locate the owner of the vehicle, who reported they thought they had parked in a friend’s driveway but had actually parked in the wrong place. The situation was handled without incident.
April 10
Officers received a report of kids knocking on doors in the area of East Maloney Road. The kids were gone upon officer’s arrival.
———
A 22-year-old Clearfield man reported that as he was driving a car he had just bought off of a dealer’s lot and the check engine light came on. When he went back to rectify the situation the sales person became aggressive and intimidating. Investigation continues.
———
Officers were called to a Hanes Drive residence for a 12-year-old boy who was smashing up an apartment. Upon arrival, officers assisted with the situation without incident.
———
A Sgt. Reed Road resident reported there were possibly three vehicles in a field behind her house doing donuts. The vehicles were gone upon officers arrival.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On April 10, police received a call from Mount Nittany Medical Center regarding an assault that had occurred at JC’s Bar, Kylertown Drifting Highway, Cooper Township. A 21-year-old Philipsburg woman was being treated for injuries. This investigation is ongoing.