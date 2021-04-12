Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of damage to a vehicle at a Northwest Fourth Avenue residence. Police are investigating.
———
Police, EMS, and Fire Crews responded to a vehicle accident near the intersection of West Front Street and Merrill Street. One driver was injured and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
———
Police responded to a report of a shirtless man walking on the railroad tracks near West First Avenue. The man was reported to be yelling and acting odd. Police arrived and located the man. The man informed police that he was just singing.
———
While on patrol, police observed two men verbally arguing on North Third Street. Police made contact with the individuals and discovered they were arguing over car keys.
———
Police responded to a report of a vehicle leaking oil on the roadway at a West Fifth Street address. Police and fire arrived and cleaned the oil. Owner to receive citation.
———
Police responded to a report of a man yelling behind a Spruce Street residence. Police arrived on scene and located the caller. Police arrived and found that the caller was heavily intoxicated by a controlled substance. The man was transported to the hospital.
———
Police received a report of criminal mischief to a North Fourth Street business. It was reported that an outdoor motion sensor flood light was shattered. Police are investigating.
———
Police responded to a report of juveniles throwing a bicycle into the river. Police arrived and located the juveniles. The juveniles agreed to retrieve the bike from the river.
Lawrence Township
On Monday, police responded to a Parkview Drive residence for a report of harassment from a neighbor. It was reported that Brian Kostyak, 44, of Clearfield had been playing loud music for hours, and began yelling insults and profanity at his neighbors from his driveway when they returned home. After speaking with the complainants, an officer attempted to speak with Kostyak, who was visibly under the influence. Kostyak proceeded to speak with the officer while being uncooperative, argumentative, and continuing to make unreasonable noise. A citation for disorderly conduct is pending for this incident.
———
On Saturday at 10:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300-block of Parkview Drive for a report of damage to property. Upon making contact with the caller, Brian Kostyak, 44, of Clearfield, it was found that he was intoxicated and that this has been an ongoing issue throughout the night, as officers were previously there for another incident. Officers found that there was no evidence to support the allegation and through the course of the interaction with Kostyak, he was acting disorderly. Kostyak continued to yell, making unreasonable noise and acting disorderly, after being told to stop several times. Kostyak was ultimately cited for disorderly conduct.
———
On Saturday, police responded to the area of Graham Street and Lawrence Avenue, Hyde, for a report of a suspicious man, who appeared to be injured, walking on the roadway. Officers made contact with the man, Cory Lewis, 44, and determined that he was highly intoxicated and had fallen. Lewis was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of his injuries and cited for public drunkenness.
———
On Saturday at 1:35 a.m., officers observed a vehicle driving over both the center and fog lines on Clearfield Shawville Highway, while displaying a malfunctioning headlight. A traffic stop was conducted and after the investigation, the driver Samuel Pennington, 20, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was later released to a sober adult. Charges will be filed pending lab results.
———
On Wednesday, police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Spruce Street and Clearfield Curwensville Highway. The driver, Tyler Timko, 31, of Clearfield, was found to be driving on a suspended license, with no insurance as well as multiple other traffic violations. He was found to have multiple outstanding warrants. Timko was taken into custody. Search incident to arrest found he was in possession of a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia. He was housed in Clearfield County Jail.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On April 9 at 2:33 p.m., an investigation was conducted after an assault was reported between two inmates at the Jefferson County Jail. During the investigation, prosecution was declined by the victim, a 26-year-old DuBois man.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.