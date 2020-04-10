Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

On Friday at 3:19 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Good Street for a report of a theft of a motor vehicle. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the owner of the vehicle started his vehicle to warm it up, when unknown suspect(s) entered the vehicle and drove away while the owner was located inside his residence. The vehicle was identified as a black Hummer 3 and was located in the parking lot of Budget Inn a short time later by officers. The case is currently still open, pending forensic analysis of the vehicle. If anyone has any information in relation to the theft, please contact Lawrence Township Police Department.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., a retail theft occurred at Minit Mart, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. This incident occurred as an unknown suspect removed two quarts of chocolate milk from the store without paying. This investigation is ongoing.

