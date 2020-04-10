Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Friday at 3:19 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Good Street for a report of a theft of a motor vehicle. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the owner of the vehicle started his vehicle to warm it up, when unknown suspect(s) entered the vehicle and drove away while the owner was located inside his residence. The vehicle was identified as a black Hummer 3 and was located in the parking lot of Budget Inn a short time later by officers. The case is currently still open, pending forensic analysis of the vehicle. If anyone has any information in relation to the theft, please contact Lawrence Township Police Department.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., a retail theft occurred at Minit Mart, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. This incident occurred as an unknown suspect removed two quarts of chocolate milk from the store without paying. This investigation is ongoing.