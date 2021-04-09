Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police assisted Clearfield EMS with an intoxicated woman who had fallen along North Third Street. The woman was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
Police arrested a man on a warrant from Jefferson County Probation after police dealt with him being intoxicated in public.
Police arrested a man for driving under the influence after he was stopped along South Second Street for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On April 6 at 5:32 p.m., a man contacted police to report a physical altercation between himself and a family member on the 100-block of Loch Lomond Road, Rush Township, Centre County. This investigation is currently ongoing.
On March 28 at 10:19 a.m., police responded to a report of a harassment/criminal mischief. An unknown suspect kicked a car several times and yelled obscenities at a 27-year-old Osceola Mills man and a 25-year-old Osceola Mills man on East Presqueisle Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact PSP Rockview at (814) 355-7545.
On March 26 at 11:35 a.m., police investigated the report of a stolen vehicle from North Ninth Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. This investigation is ongoing.