Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday, police assisted Clearfield Children and Youth Services with an emergency custody order on the 100-block of Rocky Lane. While on scene, police identified Scott A. Hockenberry, 37, of Clearfield, who was wanted on outstanding warrants through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department. Upon taking Hockenberry into custody, he was found to be in possession of needles, a marijuana pipe and drug paraphernalia. Hockenberry was housed in Clearfield County Jail. New charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office for possession of paraphernalia.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On March 30 at 2:45 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West near Anderson Creek Road, Union Township, in which a vehicle struck an object in the roadway, causing the passenger rear tire to go flat.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On March 11 at 11:03 a.m., police were dispatched to Power House Road, Bell Township due to trash being found on a known person’s property. This investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.