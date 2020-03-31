DuBois City Police
On Saturday at 12:05 a.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a loud music complaint at the intersection of McLoyd Terrace and Luther Avenue. Upon making contact with the man playing the music, officers asked him to turn it down. The man then turned the music down without incident. No further action was needed by police.
———
On Friday at 3:46 p.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to contact a city resident in reference to her receiving harassing text messages. The woman stated that she accidentally sent a text message to the wrong number. She then received a text back from the unknown individual stating that they were going to call the police. She then stated that the person continues to text her and will not leave her alone. The investigation continues.
———
On Friday at 2:26 a.m., the DuBois City Police were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of South Brady Street in reference to criminal mischief. While speaking to the victim, police found that someone threw eggs at her residence. Police searched the area and did not locate any other residences or vehicles being hit with eggs. The investigation continues.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Friday at 11:30 a.m., police responded to the 3100-block of River Road, Oliver Township, Jefferson County for a trespassing issue. The suspect, a 54-year-old DuBois man, is known and was charged with defiant trespassing.
———
On Thursday, a victim reported a verbal argument turned physical on South Main Street, Westover Borough. Robinson Ventura, 26, of Westover was arrested in relation to this incident.
State Police at Ridgway
On Friday at 4 p.m., the PSP Fire Marshal and Penfield Fire Department investigated the origin and cause of a fire that heavily damaged a two-story residential structure on Barr Road, Huston Township. The fire originated on the second floor and was determined to be accidental in nature. The fire rekindled at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Saturday. Total damage exceeds $300,000. There were no injuries.
State Police at Rockview
On Saturday at 12:40 p.m., Trooper Michael Cook conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation on Walton Street, Chester Hill Borough. The driver, whose name is also Michael Cook, 29, of Philipsburg, was found to be in possession of marijuana. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Saturday at 12:39 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of North Front Street and Troy Hawk Run Highway, Decatur Township. During the course of the traffic stop, Kristine Hockenberry, 27, of Morrisdale was determined to be driving under the influence and in possession of drugs and related paraphernalia. The passenger, Lisa Maney, 53, of Houtzdale was also found to be in possession of drugs and related paraphernalia. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Friday at 1:56 a.m., a traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle while it was traveling on Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township. During the course of the traffic stop, the driver, Cody Christine, 27, of Tyrone was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges pending through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On March 24 at approximately 5:25 a.m., a burglary occurred at an apartment building on North Front Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. It was reported by a 19-year-old Philipsburg woman and a 17-year-old Philipsburg boy who were on scene that two individuals forcefully entered their apartment and stole a white and blue pair of Jordan brand sneakers before leaving. PSP Rockview is continuing to investigate any additional information relevant to this incident.
———
On Thursday at 2:12 p.m., an incident occurred as a search warrant was conducted on a residence on Kinkead Street, Rush Township, Centre County. Drugs and paraphernalia were seized as a result. A 17-year-old Wallaceton boy, a 19-year-old Philipsburg man, and a 19-year-old Madera man were seized as a result. Charges to be filed through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
———
On March 24 at 11:47 a.m., an incident occurred at Weis Market, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Adam Hoover, 35, of Munson removed $245.62 worth of various grocery items from Weis Market from Feb. 15 to March 20. Charges for retail theft filed through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.