Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Saturday at 12:58 p.m., police responded to Lingle Street, Osceola Borough for a report of a domestic incident between a 30-year-old Osceola Mills woman and a 42-year-old Osceola Mills man. Charges have been filed against the woman through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Saturday at 11:17 a.m., police responded to Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township for the report of a domestic incident. Charges of harassment will be filed against a 19-year-old Houtzdale woman and a 22-year-old Morrisdale man through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., Robert McCaghren, 43, of Morrisdale threw an object through a back window of a vehicle during the course of an argument, which caused broken glass to be scattered all over Wallaceton Road, Morris Township.
On March 2 at 5:34 p.m., police responded to Haines Road, Pike Township for a report of found drug paraphernalia. The paraphernalia was seized and taken back to PSP Clearfield where it was destroyed.
On Feb. 28 at 1:33 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 153 near Sycamore Road, Boggs Township. Katie L. Ward, 27, of Clearfield lost control of her vehicle and traveled off the roadway into a ditch. Ward’s vehicle impacted multiple trees, then overturned onto its driver’s side where it came to final rest. Ward was transported via ambulance to Penn Highlands Clearfield for possible injuries.
On Feb. 24 at 5:17 p.m., suspect(s) remotely accessed a 46-year-old Osceola Mills woman’s Mastercard and stole funds from the account. The investigation continues.
On Feb. 21 at 6:30 a.m., Abigail Wilson, 18, of Madera was found walking along Elizabeth Street, Houtzdale Borough without a coat or shoes while under the influence of alcohol.
On Feb. 20 at 11:49 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop for a summary traffic violation on Market Street, Karthaus Township. The suspect was detained for suspicion of driving under the influence.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday at 4:30 p.m., police were called to Daisy Street Extension on a report of an intoxicated man. Upon arrival, Frank J. Clouser Jr., 27, of Clearfield was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges have been filed.
On Saturday at 9:15 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the area of River Road and Alliance Road on a vehicle with an equipment violation. Upon making contact with the driver, Danielle Taylor, 37, of Clearfield, the officer was able to smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Upon further investigation, it was discovered Taylor was under the influence of a controlled substance. A controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and an opened alcoholic beverage container were also found in the vehicle as a result of a consent search. Taylor was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for the purpose of a legal blood draw. Taylor was then released. Charges are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Sunday at 9:48 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for summary violations on I-80 West, Sandy Township. Through interaction, it was determined the driver, a 55-year-old Wellsboro man, was under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are pending at this time.
On Feb. 24 at 4:30 p.m., a man arrived at PSP DuBois to report that he was being accused of indecent assault involving a known juvenile. He stated that he is now receiving threats over social media. This investigation will continue.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Thursday at 11:02 a.m., police responded to a Philipsburg address to assist CYS with an in-home incident. While on scene, drug paraphernalia was observed in plain view within the residence. Amanda Nevel, 18, of Philipsburg claimed possession of the property, which was seized and entered into evidence. A charge for possession of drug paraphernalia is pending through Magisterial District Judge Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
On Feb. 12 at 2 p.m., police investigated a theft by deception on East Sycamore Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. A 65-year-old Snow Shoe man was contacted by an unknown suspect and instructed to purchase $600 in various eBay gift cards and provide the PIN number in exchange for a loan application.