Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On March 6 at 2:02 a.m. PSP Rockview investigated an incident of driving under the influence of alcohol on Catty 9 Trail/S. Eagle Valley Road in Huston Township, Centre County, involving a known male suspect. Charges are pending further investigation against a 43-year-old Philipsburg man.

———

On March 5 around 9:53 p.m. on Morrisdale Allport Highway/Allport Cutoff in Morris Township, Clearfield County, PSP Rockview investigated an incident of Driving Under the Influence in Morris Township. The investigation continues.

———

On Feb. 22 at 11:20 a.m., at the 200-block of Reservoir Lane in Burnside Township, Centre County, a 56-year-old female of Woodland reported that a beige 2001 Honda TRX250 was stolen within a month’s timeframe.

