Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Police received multiple complaints of a phone scam occurring in the area. The complaints involve a phony bank employee, claiming that the recipient’s bank account had been frozen. The scammer then attempted to gain personal information from the recipient. Residents are reminded to never give personal information over the phone to unverified sources and to use caution when receiving calls from unknown phone numbers.
———
Police responded to a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle while the engine was running on South Fourth Street. Police located the man and safely assisted him out of the vehicle. The man was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody.
———
Police responded to a disturbance at an East Cherry Street residence involving two people engaged in a verbal argument. Police arrived on scene, deescalated the incidents, and separated the parties involved.
———
Police responded to a disturbance at an East Walnut Street residence in which two persons could be heard loudly yelling. Police arrived on scene and located the parties involved. While investigating the incident, multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia were discovered.
———
Police responded to a minor vehicle accident on North Fourth Street. It was determined that a driver struck another vehicle while backing into a parking spot.
———
Police responded to a Clearfield Street address to assist EMS with gaining entry to a residence. Police arrived and successfully gained entry to the residence.
———
Police responded to a suspicious woman, in the area of East Market Street, who was reportedly knocking on doors and attempting to gain entry to a vehicle. Police arrived and located the woman on a fire escape on the rear of a building. The woman was found to be heavily intoxicated and transported to the hospital.
Lawrence Township
On Feb. 28 at 3:09 p.m., police received a report of multiple storage units being broken into at a local self-storage facility along the 9800-block of Clearfield Curwensville Highway. The suspect(s) cut locks off and removed items. It is unknown at this time what all had been taken. The investigation is currently open, and anyone with information is asked to contact Lawrence Township police.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Feb. 14 at 1:20 am., police conducted a traffic stop on East Sycamore Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. The driver was believed to be under the influence but was discovered to be medically impaired.
———
Police are investigating a sexual assault which occurred on Black Moshannon Road, Rush Township, Centre County from Jan. 1, 2006 through Dec. 31, 2007. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police are investigating a sexual assault which occurred on Sixmile Road, Rush Township, Centre County from April 1, 2006 through April 15, 2007. The investigation is ongoing.