Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday, police received a report of a woman under the influence in a vehicle at Snappy’s along Route 879. Upon arrival, police located Rae Singer, 60, of Woodland. Police conducted a consent search of her vehicle and located a small amount of methamphetamine and administered field sobriety testing. Singer was later taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for DUI bloodwork. Charges are pending lab results.
On Wednesday, police received a call about a man passed out in a running vehicle in the area of Hill Street Extension. Upon arrival, police had to wake the man, identified as Andrew Gausman, 45, of Clearfield, who was suspected of being under the influence. A field sobriety test was conducted and the man was taken into custody for driving under the influence. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending return of lab results.
On Monday, police received a call about an unwanted man at the Budget Inn Motel. Upon arrival, police located Matthew Spratt, 35, of Clearfield outside with all of his property throughout the parking lot. The man was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and hallucinating. A consent search of the motel room located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Spratt was also on probation. He was housed in Clearfield County Jail and charges have been filed.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Feb. 20 at 2:09 p.m., police responded to the 100-block of Railroad Street, Rush Township, Centre County for a theft report. A 61-year-old Philispburg woman reported money missing from her bedroom. The woman found the money the next day and advised PSP Rockview.