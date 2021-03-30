Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
Jessica Catalano, 37, of Osceola Mills Borough, who was reported missing on Monday, March 29, has been found safe.
———
On Monday at 4:31 p.m., a traffic violation was observed when a vehicle was passing a commercial motor vehicle in a no passing zone on Doe Hill Road, Bradford Township. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and it was stopped a short time later. The driver, Thomas Reeder, 54, of York, was charged with fleeing and eluding, as well as multiple traffic violations.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Sunday at 9:25 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted after a traffic violation was observed on the 100-block of Third Street, Troutville Borough. While making contact with the driver, a strong odor of alcohol was observed coming from the vehicle. The driver, Lane Bigelow, 25, of DuBois, was asked to step out of the vehicle for further investigation. The passenger, an 8-year-old DuBois boy, was asked to stay in the vehicle. During contact outside the vehicle, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was observed coming from the driver. Standard field sobriety testing was conducted and the driver was found to be impaired. Charges will be filed for driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of a child and other offenses.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Monday at 3:15 p.m., a log truck overturned on Route 219 near its intersection with Soiley Road, Burnside Township. Joseph E. Carney, 23, of Hamilton, overcompensated a right hand corner, causing his vehicle to overturn onto the driver’s side. The log truck lost numerous logs, which came to rest in the southbound lane of Route 219. Route 219 was closed until the vehicle and logs were removed. Carney sustained possible injuries while passenger Charles Brown, 23, of Reynoldsville, was not injured. Citations were filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Friday at 1:11 a.m., a single vehicle hit-and-run crash occurred on a private driveway west of Route 219 and south of Route 286, Burnside Township. The driver turned onto the private driveway and hit a tree approximately 10 feet to the right of the driveway. The driver fled the scene and was not located during a search. No airbags were deployed as a result of this crash and it is unknown whether the driver or passenger(s) were injured.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 2:32 p.m., a verbal domestic was reported on Hemlock Street, Rush Township, Centre County between a mother and juvenile daughter.
———
On Saturday at 7:14 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Tyrone Pike, Rush Township, Centre County. Justin O. Alvarez, 30, of Bellefonte, drove his vehicle off the roadway and struck several fixed objects including lawn ornaments, wooden posts, and large rocks located within a residential yard. The vehicle also struck a PennDOT sign. The vehicle came to rest on the southbound shoulder of Tyrone Pike. Prior to police arrival, Alvarez fled the scene.
———
Police responded to a report of a theft that occurred between Nov. 1, 2020 and March 23, 2021 on Gunsallus Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Numerous hand and power tools were missing after a 53-year-old Snow Shoe woman checked for them following the winter.
———
Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault which occurred in Decatur Township, Clearfield County in 2018. This investigation is ongoing.