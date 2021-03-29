Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Sunday at 10:33 a.m., police responded to a report of theft on Union Street, Coalport Borough. A battery and propane tank was removed from a 64-year-old Irvona man’s camper.
On Sunday at 2:39 a.m., a traffic stop was initiated for summary traffic violations on Drane Highway, Boggs Township. The driver, a 19-year-old Clearfield man, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
On Saturday at 11:51 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated for summary traffic violations on Rolling Stone Road, Cooper Township. Steven Lecrone, 43, of York was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Friday at 9:50 a.m., a theft was reported to PSP Clearfield. A 47-year-old Curwensville man related that he purchased a vehicle engine from a business website which is said to be based out of Texas. The man related that he contacted the company multiple times and got the run around by the person he spoke to. The phone numbers listed on the website are no longer in service and the man has not received his engine. This has been determined to be a scam. On the website there were multiple grammatical errors which is consistent with fraudulent websites.
On Wednesday at 6:41 a.m., police were requested to check on the welfare of a 39-year-old Curwensville woman on State Street, Curwensville Borough. The woman seemed to be in a frantic state of mind, making unusual statements. She was found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
On March 18 at 9:39 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West near mile marker 120, Bradford Township. Robert L. Blake, 38, of Punxsutawney attempted to make an illegal u-turn on I-80 in the opposite direction. Blake’s vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Joseph L. Whitman, 23, of Mayport. No injuries were reported on scene. Blake was determined to be driving under the influence.
On March 9 at 7:30 p.m., Lynn Traveny, 87, of Fallentimber was involved in a verbal altercation outside Minit Mart, Coalport Borough. Traveny proceeded to yell at others, which served no legitimate purpose. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to multiple calls in reference to the strong winds over the weekend. Police assisted with clearing roadways and taking reports of damage to property and vehicles.
Police responded to a report of an intoxicated woman in the area of East Market Street. The woman allegedly engaged in an unprovoked verbal argument with other persons and attempted to strike one of them. Police arrived and deescalated the incident. Charges pending.
Police conducted a vehicle stop and the driver was found to be intoxicated.
Police responded to a welfare check at a Turnpike Avenue address due to a concerned family member who had not heard from the resident in four days. Police arrived and observed the resident in the home but unable to get up to open the door. Forced entry was made into the residence and EMS assisted the woman to the hospital.
Police responded with an EMS to an incident in which the caller said he was poisoned and needed medical attention. Police arrived on scene and located the individual who later admitted that he had intentionally used a controlled substance. The man was taken to the hospital.
A Lawrence Township Police Department Officer and officers from this department were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle from a Flegal Road address. Police located the individual responsible at a Nichols Street business. The man was taken into custody.
While on patrol, police observed a vehicle in Lawrence Township that was driving erratically. LTPD requested that this department stop the vehicle. The driver was found by LTPD to be heavily intoxicated.
Police responded to a disabled vehicle on South Second Street. Police arrived in the area and found that the vehicle had veered off the roadway and struck objects and property which disabled the vehicle. The driver was discovered to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Police and EMS responded to a Spruce Grove Lane address for a woman in labor. Upon arriving on scene, the woman was assisted to the hospital by EMS.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday, police received a call about a theft of a motor vehicle which had taken place along Flegal Road. A woman advised that a man had entered a home while under the influence, then left and entered her car in the driveway. The man then stole the car, fleeing the scene. Police later located the vehicle on Williams Street near Sheetz in Clearfield Borough. Corbin Turner, 18, of Clearfield was identified as the suspect and taken into custody Turner was under the influence of alcohol and was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Turner was then housed in Clearfield County Jail on charges of theft, unauthorized use, receiving stolen property, driving under the influence, public drunkenness, and underage drinking.
On Saturday, police responded to a Turnpike Avenue residence for a report of a man gaining entry through a window, and attempting a theft. The man, identified as Grier Walker, 30, of Clearfield, was later taken into custody on charges from a previous burglary at the same address. He remains lodged in Clearfield County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing for both sets of charges.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
On Friday at 4:01 p.m., a crash occurred on Main Street, Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County. Jonah E. Mock, 20, of Reynoldsville failed to yield to the right-of-way of traffic and hit a vehicle driven by Donna E. Walker, 59, of DuBois. There were no injuries as a result of this crash. Police were assisted on scene by DuBois EMS and Falls Creek Fire Department.
On March 14 at 3:34 p.m., a crash occurred on Bennetts Valley Highway, Huston Township. Meggian L. Shuckers, 30, of Reynoldsville slowed to make a left turn onto Mt. Pleasant Road. Jamie L. Stewart, 33, of Reynoldsville passed the vehicle and struck the rear driver’s side. No injuries were reported.
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
