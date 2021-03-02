Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On Monday at 9:56 a.m., police were dispatched to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Clearfield Glen Richey Highway and Krebs Highway. Upon investigation, police found that Charles Meloni, 60, of Grampian failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection and struck a vehicle driven by Debra English, 46, of Clearfield. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage, with the occupants of Meloni’s vehicle being removed by the Jaws of Life. All individuals were transported by EMS. The investigation is ongoing,
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 2:44 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for lane violations on West Sycamore Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Through the investigation, it was determined the driver, a 23-year-old Bellefonte man, was under the influence of alcohol and he was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.
———
On Feb. 16 at 2:52 p.m., Mark Anthony Peffer, 49, of Philipsburg and William Shutt, 46, of Philipsburg were arrested and charged with burglary and theft for a residential burglary on the 300-block of North Second Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
———
On Feb. 12 at 10 a.m., police were notified that a customer purchased a scope valued at $5,999.97 and reported that he did not receive it in the mail. The seller, a 44-year-old Snow Shoe man, sent another scope worth approximately the same value. The suspect received both scopes, only purchasing the first scope. The man has been unable to contact the suspect since sending the shipping confirmation. This investigation is ongoing.