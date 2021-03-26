Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Thursday at 7:02 p.m., police responded to Jury Street, Bradford Township, for the report of a domestic incident between a 65-year-old Bigler man and a 42-year-old Bigler woman. Charges of harassment will be filed against the man through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Thursday at 8:44 a.m., police responded to Chestnut Street, Decatur Township for the report of a theft. Approximately four 2 x 6 x 12 boards were taken from under a tarp. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Wednesday at 2:32 p.m., Samantha Pentland, 30, of Houtzdale and Donald Pentland, 42, of Osceola Mills got into an argument outside the residence on the 100-block of Lingle Street, Osceola Borough. Both were annoyed by each others’ actions and their loud yelling annoyed nearby people. Both cited with harassment and disorderly conduct.
———
On Sunday at 1:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Green Acre Road, Bigler Township. The driver, a 23-year-old Madera man, was subsequently found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending.
———
On March 13 at 8:10 p.m., police responded to the report of a theft from a mailbox on Harley Drive, Gulich Township. A 61-year-old Ginter man reported a fishing vest valued at $37 was stolen. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On March 13 at 6:56 p.m., police responded to the report of a retail theft of items from a mailbox on 28 Road, Gulich Township. An 18-year-old Ginter man reported a small black flashlight was stolen. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On March 12 at 6:35 p.m., Steven Perschka, 35, of Winburne was encountered on Hardscrabble Road, Morris Township. He was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed through District Court.
———
On Feb. 12 at 10:39 a.m., troopers were contacted by the DCNR concerning a log skidder that was broken down on the 100-block of Gary Lynn Drive, Pine Township. Two people were claiming ownership of the log skidder. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Jason Whitaker, 47, of Curwensville had sold the log skidder without the original owner’s permission or knowledge to another party. Charges were prepared and the accused was charged with theft of mislaid property and theft of unlawful taking.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Wednesday at 4:20 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on Route 119, Bell Township, Jefferson County. A vehicle driven by Jonathan K. Westbrook, 37, of DuBois left the roadway and struck an embankment. No injuries were sustained as a result of this crash.
———
On Wednesday at 5:57 p.m., police responded to the 400-block of East Bridge Street, Westover Borough, for a complaint regarding a lost firearm. The missing firearm is described as a Smith and Wesson .22 caliber pistol bearing serial number LVB1290. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at (814) 938-0510.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.