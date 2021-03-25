Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On March 17, police received a report of a series of retail thefts at Walmart. Asset Protection reported that a woman had underrung a total of 96 items over 16 transactions during a three-month period, which totaled $696.94 in value. The woman has been identified as Misty Grassmyer, 46, of Clearfield and charges are pending at this time.
———
Officers received a report from a 44-year-old Clearfield woman that her credit card had been stolen and used several times on March 14, 15, and 16, totaling $558.63. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that Greg Selner, 51, of Curwensville was the individual who used the cards at various locations, including Walmart, Kwik Fill, Puff Super Value, and Wine & Spirits. Selner was ultimately interviewed and charges were filed for access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled in the near future.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On March 16 at 6:51 p.m., police were contacted about an individual damaging a street sign located at the intersection of Quinn Road and Allens Mills, Warsaw Township, Jefferson County. A 20-year-old DuBois man was identified as a suspect and charges for criminal mischief have been filed through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
———
March 14 at 12:50 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop on Hoovertown Road, Huston Township, for a summary traffic violation. The vehicle fled and a pursuit began. Devon McClintick, 26, of Weedville drove recklessly at a high rate of speed for approximately three miles before sliding off the road and stopping. McClintick was taken into custody without further incident. McClintick was under the influence of alcohol. Blood results are pending. McClintick was charged and arraigned the night of the incident. McClintick was committed at the Clearfield County Jail and bail was set at $10,000.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.