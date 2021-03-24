Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 2:09 a.m., police observed a vehicle driving on and off the roadway in the area of Firetower Road and continued to follow the vehicle. The vehicle was ultimately stopped at a residence on Haney Street. Upon police arrival, it was discovered that the driver, Jacob Lese, 24, of Clearfield, was under the influence of an intoxicating beverage. Lese refused to submit to a legal blood draw. Lese was then released to a sober person. Officers cleared from the scene. Charges are pending at this time.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to the commons for a report of harassment which was unfounded.
———
Police received a complaint in reference to fraud on Allegheny Street.
———
Police responded to the Bloomington Avenue area for a report of a suspicious vehicle, however the vehicle was gone prior to police arrival.
———
Police received a report of property damage. Upon police arrival, it was learned there was no damage. It was a code enforcement issue, in which shingles from a house had blown off.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
March 23
A 68-year-old Wheeling, W.Va. man reported that when packing his belongings when leaving an area motel he inadvertently packed a bag containing cash and other items that do not belong to him. Investigation continues.
———
A 25-year-old Brockway woman called a friend to pick her up from a residence because she was afraid. After the friend picked her up they began driving around and the woman reportedly began having seizures, prompting the friend to call 911. Investigation continues.
———
A Wasson Avenue resident reported cable lines going into his house were pulled down by a tractor trailer. When he spoke to the driver, the man would not stay on scene until police arrived but did provide his license plate and business phone number.
———
A 40-year-old DuBois woman reported being harassed by a known man while at the Dollar General on South Brady Street.
March 22
A 44-year-old Sykesville man lost control of his motorcycle while leaving the Snappy’s parking lot, causing him to be thrown off, onto the side of the road. The man refused medical treatment and the motorcycle sustained moderate damage.
———
An 18-year-old Brockway woman reported she was stopped at the light at Pilot, when a vehicle came up behind her and collided with hers. The female driver reportedly got out and only gave her the registration for the trailer attached to her vehicle, then left the scene. Investigation continues.
———
A Kessler Road resident reported that his wife had put mail in their mailbox to be mailed, and when she when back to put the flag up, the mail was gone.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Tuesday at 3:25 p.m., police responded to a two vehicle crash on Route 322, Potter Township, Centre County. Shawn D. Ripple, 55, of Philipsburg was driving east and crossed the double yellow line, striking a vehicle driven by John D. Matthews, 40, of Gilman, Ill. Ripple sustained suspected minor injuries. Matthews was uninjured. Police were assisted on scene by Boalsburg Fire, Alpha Fire Company, Centre Life Link, Centre Regional Hazmat and Centre Hall Fire Company.