Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Tuesday at 12:34 a.m., police responded to the 800-block of North Front Street, Decatur Township for a woman passed out in a vehicle. Casey Frizzell, 28, of Sandy Ridge was found to be impaired by a controlled substance as well as in possession of a controlled substance. Charges have been filed.
———
Unknown suspect(s) exchanged illicit photos with a victim via snapchat from Friday, March 19 through Monday, March 22, on Allport Cutoff, Morris Township. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Sunday at 9:03 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 970, Bradford Township. Donald P. Guseman, 61, of Andover, Ohio, was attempting to turn left onto I-80 exit 123 and struck a guide rail. No injuries were reported.
———
On Sunday at 8:43 p.m., Matthew White, 20, of Drifting assaulted a 17-year-old Smithmill girl on Rolling Stone Road, Cooper Township, during a domestic violence incident. The investigated is ongoing.
———
On Sunday at 12:48 p.m., a 39-year-old Ebensburg man was stopped for driving without a license on Shawville Highway, Bradford Township. It was then discovered he was driving under the influence of drugs and was in possession of crystal methamphetamine. The passenger, who was also the owner, was cited for applicable traffic offenses related to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate her vehicle. Charges are pending toxicology results.
———
On Friday at 10:24 p.m., police recovered a small baggie containing suspected meth from Elizabeth Street, Houtzdale Borough.
———
Sometime between the evening of Thursday, March 18 and the morning of Friday, March 19, the registration plate from a tan Ford SUV was stolen in the area of the 400-block of George Street, Curwensville Borough. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Friday at 1:59 a.m., police received a report of an overdose on Pheasant Drive, Morris Township. The report was later discovered to be false.
———
On Thursday at 9:39 p.m., a driving under the influence crash occurred on the I-80 West, Bradford Township. Robert L. Blake, 38, of Punxsutawney was parked on the berm and attempted to make a U-turn to travel east in the westbound lanes, striking a westbound vehicle. Blake was determined to be heavily intoxicated and attempted to cause a fight on scene. Blake had to be forcefully taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, harassment, and multiple traffic violations in Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
Police are investigating a theft that occurred on Swoope Street, Brisbin Borough between March 13-16. Unknown suspect(s) removed a Bluetooth speaker and fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of a scam sent by mail to a Dorey Street resident. The piece of mail informed the recipient of a final notice to claim a $100 reward. The letter then advises the recipient to call the company and provide personal information to receive the reward.
———
Police responded to a disturbance between two persons on Bridge Street. Police arrived on scene and observed the persons to be engaged in a verbal argument. Police deescalated the situation and separated the parties.
———
Police responded to the area of Nichols Street for a report of two dogs that got loose from a residence. Police assisted the owner with regaining the dogs.
———
Police responded to an unresponsive man in a vehicle on Poplar Avenue. Police and EMS personnel arrived on scene and administered CPR and Narcan to the man. The man eventually regained consciousness and was transported to the hospital.
———
Police responded to a Nichols Street business for a report of a hysterical woman. The woman was reportedly in the store barefoot and yelling that people were coming to harm her. Police arrived on scene and also discovered that the woman had caused a vehicle accident upon parking at the store. The woman was detained and believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was released to ER staff for mental health treatment.
———
Police received a report of possible trespassing as the caller had observed an unknown person on her security camera. Police later discovered that the individual was a pizza delivery driver and had accidentally gone to the wrong address.
———
Police responded to a disturbance on Hammermill Road that involved a man who was being combative with a storage unit property owner. Police arrived and found the man to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The man was taken into custody.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Sunday at 1:50 p.m., police responded to the 800-block of Home Camp Road, Union Township in reference to a verbal altercation that turned physical. Ronald Shick, 64, of Falls Creek, Dale Bowen, 55, of Reading and Constance Kirby, 59, of Rockton were involved and an investigation is ongoing.
———
On March 17 at 7:23 p.m., a traffic violation was observed on I-80 West, Sandy Township. A traffic stop was completed to conduct a DOT inspection at which time the odor of narcotics were emanating from the vehicle. The driver, a 30-year-old Girard, Ohio man, was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and possession of narcotics. Investigation continues pending blood results.
———
On March 10, Caleb Doska, 22, of DuBois, damaged three Jeep windows, a speaker and a window at a 22-year-old Luthersburg woman’s residence on the 300-block of Schuckers Orchard Road, Brady Township. The estimated cost of damaged property is $795. Charges are pending against Doska through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Friday at 6:55 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 219, Burnside Township. The driver lost control, crossed the center line and struck a ditch on the left side of the roadway. The driver then fled the scene. The vehicle sustained minor damage and was towed from the scene.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.