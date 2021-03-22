Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Friday at 10:57 p.m., a light blue SUV struck a 55-year-old Allport man’s mailbox on the 1800-block of Old Turnpike Road, Morris Township and fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On Thursday at 11:59 p.m., Robert Blake, 38, of Punxsutawney made threatening statements towards troopers while he was in PSP Clearfield custody for another incident. Blake was transported to Clearfield County Jail, and charges have been filed.
On Thursday at 1:44 p.m., a man arrived at PSP Clearfield and reported that in February of 2020 he lost the registration plate for his work vehicle at Rev Hoopes Trucking LLC. Since losing the plate, an unidentified motorist obtained the plate and placed it on their vehicle. As a result, Rev Hoopes Trucking received a toll for it. This investigation is ongoing.
On Wednesday at 8:37 p.m., a traffic stop occurred on Church Street, Morris Township. During the course of the traffic stop, Jason Moore, 40, of Clearfield fled the scene in the vehicle. Charges have been filed.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Saturday at 1:50 a.m., police responded to a report of a domestic at the Red Roof Inn. Upon arriving on scene, officers made contact with a man and woman. The couple reported that they were arguing and got too loud. While speaking with the man, Brandon Shillings, 45, of Sarasota, Fla., officers observed a blue and silver metal pipe with burnt marijuana and a bud of marijuana laying on the nightstand. The man claimed possession of the controlled substance and paraphernalia. Officers then took possession of the aforementioned items. Officers then cleared from the scene. Charges are pending at this time.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On March 16, unknown suspect(s) removed numerous guns from a 62-year-old Penfield man’s bedroom on Paul Short Road, Huston Township. This investigation continues.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sunday at 1:35 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted for summary traffic violations on Ridge Road, Burnside Township. Wanda Deyarmin, 44, of Cherry Tree was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Driving under the influence charges are pending.
On Friday at 5:28 p.m., a 22-year-old Curwensville man was stopped on Route 286, Burnside Township for a summary traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the driver was found to be in possession of a controlled substance as well as related paraphernalia. The driver was also found to be under the influence and was taken into police custody. Charges are pending at this time.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Saturday at 4 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old Clearfield man for numerous traffic violations on Route 53 near the Centre/Clearfield County line. The driver was found to be under the influence. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
On March 2 at 3:43 p.m., a four vehicle crash on I-80 West, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County where one driver fled the scene. The other drivers involved were Mohamed I. Abbass, 54, of Dearborn Heights, Mich., Wyatt Pusey, 62, of West Decatur, and Charles L. Gline, 68, of Boardman, Ohio. No injuries were reported.